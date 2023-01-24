USSFCU CEO sits down with U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to discuss the passion and the people behind the credit union movement.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Senate Federal Credit Union President and CEO, Timothy L. Anderson recently sat down with Oregon Senator Ron Wyden to discuss the credit union business model, its mission of equalizing financial opportunity for all, and the advantages of nonprofit financial services. The conversation also highlights Senator Wyden's relationship with credit unions, his personal experience with USSFCU, and his passion for helping America's (Oregon's) small businesses.

USSFCU Spotlight Podcast Interview with Sen. Ron Wyden (PRNewswire)

"It's a true honor to sit down with the Senator, a true credit union advocate, and to share our passion for the movement," states USSFCU President, and CEO Timothy Anderson.

Oregon's senior U.S. Senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, chairs the powerful U.S. Senate Finance Committee and sits on the Energy and Natural Resources, Budget, and Intelligence Committees.

"The common theme among credit unions is they all help people save money by providing more affordable financial products," says Wyden. He goes on to explain the similarities between the credit union premise and his mission in office. "That's what I'm trying to do, help people save money and that's what credit unions do with their focus on providing more affordable financial products and services."

In addition to the unequivocal benefits credit union services offer the individual household, the pair also discussed the role small community lenders like credit unions play in providing opportunity for America's main street businesses. Senator Wyden has been a strong supporter of legislation that empowers credit unions to serve more of their local small business members.

The conversation ends with comments surrounding the virtues of the credit union movement. "America is at its best when it gives everyone a chance to get ahead. And that's what credit unions do," concludes Wyden.

The Senator's interview is part of USSFCU's recently released podcast – "USSFCU Spotlight" which features discussions about credit union services, member experiences, and the credit union's involvement in the communities they serve.

About USSFCU

For over 85 years, USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.2 billion credit union with 100 plus paths to membership, almost everyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

