QuartzBio, a Part of Precision for Medicine, Acquires SolveBio and Expands Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Data Management Solutions for Clinical Research & Development (R&D)

QuartzBio's suite of end-to-end SaaS solutions provides pharmaceutical and biotech clients with a fully connected data ecosystem linking sample, biomarker, and clinical data to improve collaboration, planning and R&D productivity.

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, the first global, precision medicine clinical research services organization, today announced the strategic acquisition of SolveBio by QuartzBio.

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. (PRNewswire)

SolveBio's intelligent technologies and enterprise data management platform has integrated into QuartzBio's suite of SaaS solutions, providing a single, scalable solution supporting clinical sample inventory management and biomarker data management for the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.

The combined offerings under QuartzBio provide scientific and operations teams in drug development with an agile, user-friendly data management platform that enables enterprise-level visibility across the lifecycle of their sample and biomarker data. Leveraging this expanded enterprise suite of solutions, scientists in translational research and clinical operations can more easily collaborate across functions, analyze and report on key datasets, and generate insights.

"We are excited to have SolveBio joining forces with QuartzBio," says Scott Marshall, Ph.D., General Manager of QuartzBio. "As our industry continues to innovate, it is imperative that we continue to advance our portfolio of enterprise solutions to enable scale and connectivity in support of our ultimate goal – delivering therapies to patients. Integrating SolveBio's technology with QuartzBio's existing portfolio helps us accomplish that."

QuartzBio's fully connected, end-to-end SaaS solutions are engineered to enable seamless monitoring and tracking of clinical sample status, informed consent form (ICF) tracking/codification, and management of biomarker data across the enterprise, resulting in a unified solution for the management and delivery of both samples and their related biomarker data. The platform is used to generate scientific and operational insights, while studies are in progress, after studies are complete, and across multiple clinical programs.

Combining the QuartzBio and SolveBio teams' expertise and scale, QuartzBio can now better support clients' strategic goals and day-to-day productivity by helping clinical and translational teams:

Save time with technology that maps data as-is, from any source, using the format provided by the lab, vendor, or other source systems with no changes required—increasing flexibility and speeding deployment.

Gain visibility into sample status with virtual Sample Inventory Management, a single source of truth linking samples and derivatives with clinical data, informed consent, shipping status, and more – across multiple sites, labs, and repositories.

Increase efficiency and reporting accuracy with enterprise-wide Biomarker Data Management , as all sample-related data will be centralized and harmonized in a unified data platform, thus eliminating the need to search for data in multiple storage locations.

Consolidate visibility to stored samples from all studies (active and inactive) with virtual Biorepository, across geographies, biorepositories, and central labs (long-term storage) to facilitate planning for future data generation.

Collaborate and connect by leveraging biomarker-specific visualizations (e.g., genomic and flow data modules), shareable dashboards, internal and external notifications, and application programming interfaces (APIs)/connectors that allow the QuartzBio solutions to empower decision making in the context of a complex data ecosystem.

"We're very excited to join Precision for Medicine and become a part of QuartzBio," says Mark Kaganovich, SolveBio's Founder and CEO. "It's a big opportunity to continue improving our offering to our customers." "QuartzBio's acquisition of SolveBio is a major step forward in our goal to solve biomarker data management for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry," says David Caplan, SolveBio's Co-Founder and CTO. "By joining QuartzBio's amazing team, we will be able to provide the comprehensive solution our clients need to get precision treatments out to patients faster. We are honored to be a part of this journey."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research that integrate clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data sciences. This convergence of trials, labs and data sciences is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,200 people in 40 locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

About QuartzBio

QuartzBio helps overcome the data chaos inherent in modern drug development. We serve clinical operations and translational research teams in oncology, autoimmune, CNS and other biomarker-rich therapeutic areas, whose progress hinges on navigating and connecting a complex data ecosystem. Our suite of fully connected, end-to-end SaaS solutions is engineered specifically to address the challenges of both sample data and biomarker data management – providing a single, scalable data platform solution to the biotech and pharma sectors. For more information, visit Quartzbio.com.

About SolveBio

SolveBio is an industry leader in advanced precision medicine data analytics. Its technology platform enables biopharma customers to lower trial risk, create more effective therapeutics, and compress the time scale of clinical development. The core of SolveBio's platform is technology to connect genomic data that comes from a rapidly compounding complex landscape of vendors, studies, and patients.

