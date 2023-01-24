Opus IVS Adds ADAS Support and Enhanced 23 Model Year Coverage to Diagnostic Software Capabilities

Giotto release delivers customer requested content and features

DETROIT, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today the latest release of Giotto software, which is also deployed in the DriveSafe and DrivePro products.

The latest upgrade consists of full MY23 content and significant advancements for BMW/Mini, Chrysler, GM and VAG including new model and ADAS systems support.

Coverage Highlights

New content includes model support for Audie A8e, Q4, Q5 e-Tron, VW Lavida, Taos and SL1, Global-B support for 22.5 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado and updated module address detection specific for the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee L models.

For ADAS support the update includes Start-up Lane Change Warning system test for the BMW X1 and Front Radar Calibration for all BMW's.

"Having a large installed base in modern collision facilities gives us unique insight into what shops require to complete their work. The MY23 release represents the earliest releases of these capabilities into the market" said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS. "We are the only entity that offers our own OE level coverage, special tests and ADAS calibrations in an aftermarket scan offering – all integrated with CCC One. Our customer mix of Collision and Mechanical customers results is OEM level coverage well beyond OEM compatible. These advancements when paired with Opus IVS services such as RAP Remote Assisted Programming or IVS360 OEM Dealer Master Tech live help allows shops to solve the hardest diagnostic problems" added Horak.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 55,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,800 employees, 35 offices globally and connects to 35M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

