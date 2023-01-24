Marquee Dental Partners Opens De novo Office in Jacksonville, Florida Market

Marquee Dental Partners and JR Dental expand with a New Location

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marquee Dental Partners, a leading Dental Service Organization focused on empowering dental professionals, is happy to announce an expansion of its JR Dental partnership with a new office location in Argyle Forest, Florida.

JR Dental is Jacksonville's leading dental practice. Led by Dr. Obdulia Rondon, JR Dental provides comprehensive dental care to Jacksonville, Florida and its surrounding communities. With this expansion, JR Dental now delivers care in 4 convenient locations through a team of 9 dentists. The new office is staffed to deliver general and emergency care with expectations to expand its offerings over time.

"This is a great move for us." said Dr. Rondon. "Argyle Forest is a growing area that is very close to Normandy and San Jose. That makes it very convenient for patients on the west side of Jacksonville."

With the addition of JR's Argyle Forest Location, Marquee Dental Partners is now partnered with 66 offices in 5 states. Marquee's dynamic model built on collaboration, empowerment and elevation is offering general dentists, and dental specialists, the option to partner with a different kind of DSO.

"Dr Rondon has been a great partner. Her practices have grown in this first year teamed up with Marquee, she has great ambition and she collaborates with us to improve all facets of her practices. When she approached us about this opportunity, with her, the decision was easy." said Fred Ward, Marquee Dental Partner's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that this expansion is not only great for the JR Dental team, but also for the Argyle Forest community."

About Marquee Dental Partners

Marquee Dental Partners, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, has 66 offices in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida. Marquee Dental Partners supports dentists and dental teams who provide patients a broad range of services through multi-specialty practices. Marquee Dental Partners has succeeded by providing dental professionals with the operational and administrative support they need to deliver best-in-class patient care.

Marquee Dental Partners believes that expert operational support coupled with clinical autonomy make them an ideal partner for practices looking to grow market share by improving their patient experience.

