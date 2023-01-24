JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Aurora North on The Sale of its Intapp Solutions Division to Wilson Allen, a Portfolio Company of Renovus Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora North, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has sold its Intapp Solutions Division to Wilson Allen, a portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners.

Founded in 2006, Aurora North is a Vermont-based software and services company. It is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions to law firms and other organizations delivering technology implementation, integration and advisory services as well as intellectual property software solutions through its flagship product PracticeLink. The Intapp Solutions Division of Aurora North is a leading global provider of implementation and integration services relating to Intapp's cloud-based software solutions, which are client and engagement lifecycle management solutions purpose-built for professional services firms, enabling them to transform their most critical business operations.

Wilson Allen's acquisition of the Aurora North Intapp Solutions Division further strengthens Renovus Capital Partners' legal market services portfolio, which also includes LAC Group and HBR Consulting. The acquisition will significantly expand capabilities and the number of Intapp specialists in Wilson Allen, making it the largest provider of Intapp OnePlace services and expertise in North America and the UK. The Intapp team from Aurora North will join Wilson Allen's specialist practice teams – Financial Systems, Intapp, Martech, Data & Analytics, Training & Adoption – that collectively form the Technology Services group.

