InventHelp Inventor Develops Internally Illuminated Flag Display (OCM-1544)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and beautiful way to internally illuminate a flag display at night," said an inventor, from Newport Beach, Calif., "so I invented the ILLUMINATED HALO FLAG. My design eliminates the need for an electrical power source and traditional ground-based lighting products."

The invention provides an effective way of internally illuminating a flag installation. In doing so, it increases visibility during low light level or night conditions. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the flag display and it eliminates the need to position ground-based lighting devices. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses and government authorities with outdoor flag displays. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

