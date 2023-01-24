Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network Announces New Call Center to Address Patients' Psychosocial and Financial Needs

First-ever offering will help bladder cancer patients, caregivers and survivors cope with the disease

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) announced the launch of a new, free call center resource for bladder cancer patients and loved ones. By calling 833-ASK-4-BCA (833-275-4222), callers will be connected with professional oncology social workers with specific expertise on issues affecting bladder cancer patients and their families. The call center's staff will address the emotional, practical and informational needs of the bladder cancer community including those who have lost loved ones to the disease.

"This resource is a game-changer for bladder cancer patients, families, and surviving loved ones," said Andrea Maddox-Smith, CEO of the BCAN. "Having bladder cancer can be emotionally devastating and the more than 80,000 people who will be diagnosed with the disease in the next year need psychosocial support more than ever."

Callers to the support line will receive assistance from trained oncology social workers offering emotional support, free publications, navigation services and referrals to online and print resources like workshops, webinars and fact sheets that provide up-to-date information about bladder cancer. Additionally, callers can find out if they meet eligibility criteria for financial assistance to help defray the cost of treatment.

This project has been launched in partnership with CancerCare. Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical, and financial challenges of cancer.

"We're thrilled with CancerCare's newest partnership with BCAN to provide such a critical resource for individuals impacted by bladder cancer," said Vilmarie Rodriguez, CancerCare's Associate Vice President of Patient Assistance Programs. "Together, we know our social workers will be able to connect individuals in the bladder cancer community to CancerCare and BCAN's comprehensive support services."

Trained staff will be available from Monday – Thursday between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET and Friday between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network's (BCAN's) mission is to increase public awareness about bladder cancer, advance bladder cancer research and provide educational and support services for the bladder cancer community.

