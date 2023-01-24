AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2022.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29

2.42 % 2) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29

1.86 % 3) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46

1.82 % 4) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58

1.77 % 5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30

1.76 % 6) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42

1.75 % 7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48

1.75 % 8) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41

1.58 % 9) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62

1.58 % 10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.25%, 06/01/46

1.58 %

Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.69 % Airport

9.28 % Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.86 % Toll Roads/Transit

5.74 % Electric Utility

5.61 % Higher Education - Private

2.98 % Tobacco Securitization

2.85 % Industrial Development - Industry

2.61 % Water & Sewer

2.60 % Prepay Energy

2.39 % Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

2.31 % Port

0.83 % Industrial Development - Utility

0.54 % Higher Education - Public

0.51 % Senior Living

0.24 % SUBTOTAL

66.04 % Tax Supported



Special Tax

12.51 % State G.O.

8.33 % Local G.O.

5.08 % State Lease

1.21 % SUBTOTAL

27.13 % Prerefunded/ETM

3.65 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

1.61 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

1.57 % SUBTOTAL

1.57 % Total

100.00 %

State Breakdown

Portfolio % Illinois

11.59 % California

9.57 % New Jersey

8.19 % Pennsylvania

7.00 % New York

6.17 % Wisconsin

6.00 % Connecticut

5.17 % Michigan

4.99 % Florida

4.53 % Texas

3.71 % South Carolina

3.17 % Virginia

2.31 % Ohio

2.19 % Alabama

2.05 % Georgia

1.75 % Nebraska

1.75 % Minnesota

1.69 % North Carolina

1.69 % Maryland

1.55 % Oklahoma

1.55 % New Hampshire

1.48 % Colorado

1.31 % Utah

1.23 % Arizona

1.06 % District of Columbia

1.06 % Iowa

0.96 % Kansas

0.89 % Hawaii

0.83 % West Virginia

0.68 % Washington

0.52 % Louisiana

0.50 % Indiana

0.48 % Arkansas

0.35 % Massachusetts

0.13 % South Dakota

0.13 % Puerto Rico

0.10 % Tennessee

0.07 % Kentucky

0.03 % Other

1.57 % Total Investments

100.00 %

Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

3.66 % AA

32.06 % A

31.05 % BBB

23.23 % BB

3.14 % D

0.23 % Not Rated

0.34 % Pre-refunded Bonds

3.65 % Short Term Investments

2.64 % Total

100.00 %

Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

3.50 % 1 To 5 Years

6.85 % 5 To 10 Years

17.56 % 10 To 20 Years

24.93 % 20 To 30 Years

34.87 % More than 30 Years

12.29 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %

Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

14.12 % Average Coupon:

4.49 % Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

0.00 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

40.57 % Total Fund Leverage:

40.57%* Average Maturity:

9.45 Years Effective Duration:

6.52 Years Total Net Assets:

$347.19 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.08 Total Number of Holdings:

185 Portfolio Turnover:

18.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.57% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

