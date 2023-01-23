Crown Aesthetics Introduces BIOJUVE™, a Revolutionary First of Its Kind, Living Skin Biome Care, Clinically Proven to Deliver Results, 24/7

BIOJUVE harnesses the power of patented Xycrobe™ technology to optimize skin health

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories, Inc. company, is excited to announce the launch of BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand that uses a clinically-proven, living microbe technology to optimize the overall skin biome and lead to healthier, younger-looking skin.

BIOJUVE is skin science like never experienced before. Created by pioneering skin scientists and endorsed by internationally recognized board-certified dermatologists, BIOJUVE is the leading edge of natural, biological innovation. The microbial powerhouses within the patented Xycrobe™ technology naturally produce and deliver around the clock Bioessentials™ such as proteins, polypeptides, and antioxidants to optimize skin health and vitality.

"Crown's significant investment in skin biome research proves our deep commitment to skin science for life," says Dr. Thomas M. Hitchcock, Chief Science Officer at Crown Laboratories, Inc. "We've spent the last decade developing the Xycrobe technology and formulating it into the BIOJUVE brand products with the philosophy that human skin is an ecosystem and should be cared for as such. What we have found is that this holistic approach to caring for the skin biome (including the skin, the skin microbiome, and the environment of the skin) goes beyond traditional skincare and can vastly improve the skin biome's overall health and beauty. This is reflected in our pre-clinical and clinical research which was published in The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology last November. We are proud to be an innovator in the skin biome-care space and feel that BIOJUVE will be the leading solution on the market for this emerging field."

"BIOJUVE's Xycrobe technology is a groundbreaking development in skincare and skin health," says Dr. Doris Day, a board certified dermatologist. "As a dermatologist who has consulted on product development for many brands during my career, I'm very optimistic about the possibilities BIOJUVE offers to better address our patients' skin conditions. Furthermore, the technology and deep-rooted science harnessed in BIOJUVE brings a new perspective to medical literature, the field of dermatology, and the wider topical skincare category."

BIOJUVE is a clinically-proven daily regimen to optimize the skin biome and create significant improvements in the appearance of texture, tone, fine lines, wrinkles and photodamage with some users seeing results in as little as one week. All BIOJUVE products work together to enhance the unique performance of the living Xycrobe technology and to help the skin biome reach its full potential. Cutting-edge Xycrobe technology featured within the hero product, Living Biome Essentials Serum, is a first-of-its-kind innovation that provides powerful results for beautiful and healthy skin. The Conditioning Cleanse works to gently clean the skin without stripping the skin's biome and does this while conditioning the skin to receive and sustain the Xycrobe technology. The Biome Support Complex uses a proprietary filtrate of the Xycrobe ferment to provide a supplemental blend of microbe-derived proteins, polypeptides and antioxidants that helps support and enhance the living Xycrobe technology throughout the day. The regimen also includes a choice of two Hydrating Barrier Creams that protect and hydrate both normal/dry or normal/oily skin along with a Sheer Finish SPF 50+ zinc oxide sunscreen that provides comprehensive sun protection.

BIOJUVE's feature products, the Living Biome Essentials Serum and the Biome Support Complex, contains the Xycrobe technology. All other BIOJUVE products uniquely work together to enhance the performance of this living microbe technology to promote optimal results for the skin biome.

BIOJUVE is available as of January 2023. Visit biojuve.com/find-a-provider to locate authorized physicians and locations.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our newest innovation, BIOJUVE™ and our minimally invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol, Skinfuse®; and the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system, ProGen Eclipse – are ideal "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

