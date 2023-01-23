CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Southwest Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Southwest Airlines Co. ("Southwest") (NYSE: LUV) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Southwest, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Southwest includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Southwest continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews and how the Company stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather; and (2) the Company did not discuss how its unique point-to point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone in the event of inclement weather; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Southwest's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 13, 2023

Aggrieved Southwest investors only have until March 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

