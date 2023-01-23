Cascade Health Alliance Partners with Valera Health to Bring Virtual Behavioral Healthcare to Oregonians

Valera Health's Platform Meets Growing Need for Access to Quality, Affordable Mental Health Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valera Health , a telebehavioral health service that provides personalized team-based clinical care, has partnered with Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) to expand access of high-quality virtual behavioral healthcare services to individuals in Oregon.

Starting today, Valera's tech-driven mental healthcare services will be made available to CHA's patients, providing thousands of patients in Klamath County access to licensed therapists, nurse practitioners, case managers and psychiatrists. The partnership leverages CHA's outcomes based care and deep community ties with Valera's measurement based virtual delivery model, offering mental care treatment across all levels of care, including Serious Mental Illness (SMI).

"We are excited about our partnership with Valera Health, that will result in increased health equity and health access among our members. People will be able to access quality behavioral health care from virtually anywhere," says Tayo Akins, CEO, Cascade Health Alliance.

Cascade Health Alliance, Inc. is a healthcare management company based in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) was founded in 1992 to create health care access for Klamath County residents. CHA brings local health care providers together in order to deliver quality services efficiently and effectively. CHA is owned by local health care providers, including primary care physicians, specialists, and other health care organizations. The initial roll out of the partnership will serve CHA members through the Oregon Health Plan, the state's Medicaid plan.

"A growing need for quality virtual healthcare has developed following the pandemic, and rising rates of depression and anxiety among adults, children and adolescents. We have endeavored to address this need by providing affordable and quality-driven virtual care and mental health support," said Valera Health CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Thomas Tsang. "We are excited to partner with Cascade Health Alliance and provide comprehensive virtual mental health services and expand much needed access to care in Oregon."

With a team-based care model that includes licensed therapists, nurse practitioners, case managers and psychiatrists, Valera Health breaks down barriers of accessibility and prioritizes patients' mental health by concentrating on outcomes and utilizing value-based models. Valera's virtual mental health services provide personalized services to everyone in need of mental health care, including those in rural and urban communities, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities with culturally intentional care. Valera currently covers over 50 million lives through partnerships with over 20 health plans across ten states. The company will be expanding to additional states over the coming months.

About Valera Health

Valera Health is a high performing mental health company providing comprehensive longitudinal service using a team-based care model of coaches, therapists and medication prescribers augmented by proprietary digital technology and analytics. From meditation to therapy to medications, patients with mild depression to severe schizophrenia are treated with expert care. A focus on quality has achieved high HEDIS scores and produced significant outcomes. For more information go to: www.valerahealth.com.

About Cascade Health Alliance

Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) is a health care management company based in Klamath Falls, Oregon. CHA was founded in 1992 by local health care providers, including Primary Care and Specialist physicians and other health organizations, to improve health care access, delivery and outcomes for Klamath County residents. CHA operates Klamath County's coordinated care organization, Cascade Health Alliance, through a contract with the Oregon Health Authority. Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) serves approximately 18,000 members through the Oregon Health Plan, the state's Medicaid plan. Learn more at (541) 883-2947 or go online to cascadehealthalliance.com

