SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced the following tax treatment of the 2022 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series H and Series I preferred stock.

Security
 Description

CUSIP

Ticker
 Symbol

Record
Date

Payable
 Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Total Section
199A
Dividends









Common

867892101

SHO

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.050000

$0.050000

$0.050000

Common

867892101

SHO

12/30/2022

1/17/2023

$0.050000

$0.050000

$0.050000









Series H Preferred

867892804

SHO/PR H

3/31/2022

4/18/2022

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

Series H Preferred

867892804

SHO/PR H

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

Series H Preferred

867892804

SHO/PR H

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813

Series H Preferred

867892804

SHO/PR H

12/30/2022

1/17/2023

$0.382813

$0.382813

$0.382813









Series I Preferred

867892887

SHO/PR I

3/31/2022

4/18/2022

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

Series I Preferred

867892887

SHO/PR I

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

Series I Preferred

867892887

SHO/PR I

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

Series I Preferred

867892887

SHO/PR I

12/30/2022

1/17/2023

$0.356250

$0.356250

$0.356250

For stockholders whose shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee.  For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. The Company's website is provided as a reference only and any information on the website is not incorporated by reference in this release.

For Additional Information

Aaron Reyes
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

