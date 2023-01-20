Students, Parents, and Teachers to Celebrate K-12 School Choice, Rally at Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas families love school choice, and hundreds of students, parents, and educators are getting ready to energetically deliver that message during a rally next week at the Kansas Capitol in Topeka.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Second Floor of the Kansas Capitol (Southwest 8th and Southwest Van Buren Streets in Topeka). More than 100 participants are expected to attend this event that's been growing in size and impact since it began in 2014.

Hosted by a diverse, statewide coalition, the event will include student, parent, and teacher speakers. Chairwoman of the House K-12 Budget Committee Kristey Williams is also scheduled to speak. The celebration is open to the press and the public.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Sunflower State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.

"We're excited to bring families, students, and educators to the statehouse after a COVID hiatus of the annual rally," said James Franko, President of Kansas Policy Institute. "This is a wonderful opportunity to share the successes of educational choice and meet the families living that choice each day."

The Jan. 25 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

In addition to this event, 237 public and private schools in Kansas will host independent events and activities during NSCW. These schools enroll an estimated 72,901 students across all grade levels.

