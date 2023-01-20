InventHelp Inventors Develops Ergonomic Underarm Flashlight Holster (KXX-370)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a deputy sheriff and needed an immediate and hands-free way to access and use my flashlight," said one of two inventors, from Cleveland, Tenn., "so we invented the HELIOS FLASHLIGHT HOLSTER. Our design would track the area in front of the user for added safety and situational awareness."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective underarm holster for a flashlight. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the flashlight with the hand or under the arm. As a result, it enhances safety and mobility and it protects the flashlight against drops and damage. The invention features a comfortable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for first responders. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

