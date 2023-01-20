H&M WILLIAMSBURG TRANSFORMS INTO "MOVE STUDIO" - A KINETIC AND TACTILE PLAYGROUND FOR EVERY BODY

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M Williamsburg debuts "Chapter Two" of their year-long rotating style destination dedicated to H&M Move, H&M's athletic brand. The store has transformed into a space featuring a kinetic, tactile playground showcasing the new H&M Move collection, celebrating the different ways we move by bringing together and inspiring Every Body to move in unexpected and playful ways.

At the heart of the store is 'Move Studio'. An experimental space that blurs the lines of what a typical studio can be. Outfitted with chromotherapy lighting to evoke a soothing sensation, the studio transfers mental energy to the physical body resulting in elevated physical and mental strength.

Inside 'Move Studio', classes will be offered daily beginning January 19th until February 22nd at 92 N. 6th Street in Brooklyn, NY. The studio brings together Brooklyn-based community partners aligned with H&M Move values encouraging movement for Every Body:

Good Move: Good Move dance is designed to take the intimidation out of dance and fitness and help you find joy, freedom, empowerment and community through physical expression

Grind House: One of the premier fitness facilities in NYC. A unique atmosphere, it's an environment where you go to challenge yourself – to push or be pushed

Modo Yoga NYC: An accessible, conscious Yoga community

Miami YO BK: A dynamic and empowering female-owned Hot Yoga and Pilates studio with locations in Williamsburg, Greenpoint and

H&M Williamsburg will offer one free fitness class daily, in an effort for Every Body in the community to join. Customers can sign up for classes by visiting www.HMWilliamsburg.com.

"H&M Move aims to democratize movement, making it fun, inclusive, and stylish; exactly what the latest chapter of H&M Williamsburg is all about," says Linda Li, Head of Customer Activation & Marketing for H&M Americas. "We're inviting Every Body to come together to celebrate movement at H&M Williamsburg with a playful and unexpected experience in our new neighborhood. Customers will also have the opportunity to discover our latest functional athletic wear, made with quality materials including DryMove and ShapeMove."

While at H&M Williamsburg, Movers are encouraged to explore their sense of style with the latest H&M Move collection. Designed to empower everyone to get moving, the "Empower Collection" includes fashionable and functional apparel and accessories for women, men and kids. Each piece is designed with quality at the top of mind, including athletic tights featuring ShapeMove™ -- a fabric that shapes the body and provides extra support, as well as DryMove – a material to pull moisture away from the skin. The collection is available at select H&M stores, including H&M Williamsburg, and www.hm.com.

H&M Williamsburg is a brand-new store experience that is fresh and surprising, while paying homage to the iconic neighborhood. Featuring a thoughtfully curated selection of the brand's most fashion styles, H&M Williamsburg will host exclusive programming and brand moments in a space designed to evolve throughout 2023.

H&M Move is a movement brand. We celebrate movement and invite the world to move. We make stylish and functional movewear accessible to Every Body, in a more sustainable way. Visit hm.com/move or follow @hm_move for more inspiration.

