CARGILL COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF OWENSBORO GRAIN COMPANY

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill today announced it has completed the acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company, a fifth-generation family-owned soybean processing facility and refinery located in Owensboro, Ky.

Cargill has completed the acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company, a fifth-generation family-owned soybean processing facility and refinery located in Owensboro, Ky. (PRNewswire)

"Today marks a significant milestone as we welcome Owensboro Grain Company into our Cargill family," said Leonardo Aguiar, president of Cargill's North American agricultural supply chain. "The addition of Owensboro Grain is an essential step on our journey to creating a connected, resilient and modernized grain experience for our customers and the markets we serve."

The addition of Owensboro Grain Company will enhance Cargill's efforts to increase capacity across its North American oilseeds network to support growing demand for oilseeds driven by food, feed and renewable fuel markets.

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way. From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how we've met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center .

Cargill, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Cargill) (PRNewsfoto/Cargill, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.