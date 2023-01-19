LG CHANNELS RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR WITH ORIGINAL CONTENT AND STREAMING OPTIONS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is offering LG smart TV owners access to a wide range of on-demand movies, TV series and streaming options for a limited time throughout January.

This month welcomes new free channels such as LG Channels exclusive, Majordomo TV with David Chang, and additional free on-demand movie options including "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "Looper" and more. LG smart TV Owners can now also watch the entire first season of LG Channels' original series "The Rivalries" as featured content on the video-on-demand tab on LG Channels, or find encore presentations on the NCAA Channel (100). Its season finale "The Dutchman Shoes," offers a behind-the-scenes look into New York State's oldest college football rivalry.

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. LG smart TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform.

Here's a look at LG Channels' newest additions this month:

New to LG Channels in the United States

Majordomo TV with David Chang (1011) (Majordomo Media): From acclaimed chef David Chang and Majordomo Media comes a nonstop stream of original culinary programming, featuring honest and entertaining advice on how to live your life more deliciously.

Cheddar News (146): Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for live news and original shows that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

CINEVAULT: 80s (215) (GSN): Think 80s hair was big? Our stars are bigger. Hollywood's biggest stars are for sure the highlight of these totally awesome movies from an epic decade.

CINEVAULT: Classics (218) (GSN): Hollywood's brightest stars and movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

CINEVAULT: Westerns (264) (GSN): Kick off your spurs and hitch a ride back to the Old West for an action-packed adventure with CINEVAULT Westerns.

FOX Weather (148) (FOX News Media): Whether you're planning your morning commute or keeping a close eye on a severe storm, no one keeps you prepared like FOX Weather - the perfect resource to keep you safe and secure.

Game Show Central (1032) (GSN): Game Show Central is a channel of fast and fun game show programming with something for everyone.

LiveNOW from FOX (123) (FOX): Watch a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories across the nation.

New to LG Channels Video-On-Demand

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective: He's the best there is, in fact, he's the only one there is! He's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, on the case to find the Miami Dolphins' missing mascot and quarterback Dan Marino. He goes eyeball to eyeball with a man-eating shark, stakes out the Miami Dolphins and woos and wows the ladies.

Looper: In the futuristic action thriller Looper, time travel will be invented – but it will be illegal and only available on the black market. When the mob wants to get rid of someone, they will send their target 30 years into the past, where a "looper" – a hired gun, like Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) – is waiting to mop up. Joe is getting rich and life is good… until the day the mob decides to "close the loop," sending back Joe's future self (Bruce Willis) for assassination.

Visit the LG Channels Home App for more free on-demand titles available this month including About Last Night (1986), Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Angel Eyes, Snatch (2000), How Do You Know, and more.

1 Channel number will change to 700 after 1/31/2022.

2 Channel number will change to 328 after 1/31/2022.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).

About the NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,000 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. NCAA is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

