Jacobi Inc partnering with Principal Asset Management℠ to digitize and scale fintech-enabled model portfolio offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal Asset ManagementSM has partnered with Jacobi Inc., a global investment technology provider, to scale its fintech-enabled model portfolio offering powered by multi-asset risk analytics and market leading client engagement technology.

With a strong focus on digital transformation, Principal® is empowering advisors with analytics and tools enabling them to ultimately better serve their end clients. Jacobi's cloud-native technology will provide Principal with a configurable platform enabling more meaningful analysis of portfolios by delivering bespoke, forward-looking and historical analytics in a fully integrated visual environment. Storytelling is central to the investment process and Jacobi's storyboard and reporting technology supports in-depth analysis of risk and return within a portfolio and the process of communicating its impact on portfolio objectives.

Mike Casciano, Head of Model Strategy at Principal Asset Management, says:

"Working with Jacobi to create proprietary multi-asset risk analytics will make it easier for advisors to understand how model portfolios will behave in different market conditions. We're excited to offer advisors access to bespoke, forward-looking and historical analytics."



Tony Mackenzie, Chief Executive Officer at Jacobi, says:

"It's very pleasing to work with such a well-regarded asset manager. This partnership with Principal will help them deliver superior analytics and engagement tools to its investment teams and advisors and ultimately better outcomes for the end client. Unsurprisingly, there is strong demand for our technology owing to the increased need for investment firms to scale and connect investment processes and increase the quality of engagement with clients. Jacobi has a global footprint and a strong pipeline – with more new business wins to announce later in the year."

About Jacobi

Jacobi Inc. is a global investment technology provider that streamlines multi-asset investment processes and enables portfolio design, analysis and client engagement. Its unique "open architecture" platform allows users to tailor the platform by integrating their own code, models, data, analytics and applications.

Founded in 2014 Jacobi provides its technology to top-tier investors across the globe including some of the world's leading asset and wealth managers, pension funds, asset owners and investment consultants.

About Principal Asset ManagementSM

With public and private market capabilities across all asset classes, Principal Asset ManagementSM and its investment specialists look at asset management through a different lens, creating solutions to help deliver client investment objectives. By applying local insights with global perspectives, Principal Asset Management identifies distinct and compelling investment opportunities for more than 1,100 institutional clients in over 80 markets.[1]

Principal Asset Management is the global investment solutions business for Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG), managing $484.6 billion in assets[1] and recognized as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management[2]" for 11 consecutive years. Learn more at www.PrincipalAM.com.

[1] As of September 30, 2022

[2] Pensions&Investments, "The Best Places to Work in Money Management", December 12, 2022.

