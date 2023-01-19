Former KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz Joins 1898 & Co. to Help Lead Critical Infrastructure Clients Through Transformative Times

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz has joined 1898 & Co. to help businesses, industries and governments make the most of unprecedented opportunities fueled by federal funding for addressing critical infrastructure needs.

Former Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz has joined 1898 & Co. to help businesses, industries and governments make the most of unprecedented opportunities fueled by federal funding for addressing critical infrastructure needs. (PRNewsfoto/Burns & McDonnell) (PRNewswire)

After having led the Kansas Department of Transportation for four years, Lorenz is now a principal consultant at 1898 & Co., the business and technology consulting arm of Burns & McDonnell, a 100% employee-owned engineering, architecture and consulting firm. With more than 25 years of experience, she is recognized as a national leader in policy development, collaboration and scenario planning.

"At 1898 & Co., we bring together a unique blend of business professionals, technologists, engineers and industry specialists, a combination that allows us to better serve our clients and deliver multifaceted solutions," says Chris Underwood, vice president and general manager of 1898 & Co. "Julie will bring her diverse experience and unique perspective to help solve our clients' most complex challenges. She will lead an industry transformation in critical infrastructure, advancing the industry to a more successful future."

As a principal consultant, Lorenz will provide C-suite-level advisory services for the private and public sectors, and will also lead the charge to grow services into other markets. This includes consulting on Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) deployment across infrastructure sectors.

While at KDOT, Lorenz launched the Kansas Infrastructure Hub in support of IIJA, created the $10 billion Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program and led the Kansas Recovery Office, responsible for administering over $1 billion in CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding in six months. In October 2022, Lorenz received the George S. Bartlett Award for leading development of a national vision for transportation, which was unanimously approved by all 52 state and territory departments of transportation.

"Working with the private sector and our KDOT team, I helped rebuild aged infrastructure and modernize how we deliver transportation," Lorenz says. "Kansas is now positioned to better seize opportunities and meet challenges today and in the future. Solutions need to work in the real world, not just exist on the drawing board. I look forward to moving vision to action for our critical infrastructure clients."

Prior to her role with KDOT, Lorenz worked as a senior strategic consultant for Burns & McDonnell on transportation projects at the local, regional and national levels. Before that she served for eight years as KDOT's director of public affairs.

During her career Lorenz has led research for the Transportation Research Board (TRB) on topics such as long-term and emerging trends in transportation and how to create and sustain a culture of innovation for state departments of transportation. She just completed her appointments on the executive committee of the TRB and is chairing the Council on Aviation for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. She is president of the Mid-America Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Lorenz is a graduate of the University of Kansas, where she earned a Master of Arts in organizational psychology, and Drury University, where she earned bachelor's degrees in psychology and business administration.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About 1898 & Co.

1898 & Co. is a business, technology and cybersecurity consulting firm serving the industries that keep our world in motion. As part of Burns & McDonnell, our consultants leverage global experience in critical infrastructure assets to innovate practical solutions grounded in your operational realities. For more information, visit 1898andCo.com.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 10,000 engineers, construction and craft professionals, architects, and more to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities. Founded in 1898 and working from more than 60 offices globally, Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned. Learn how we are designed to build.

Contact: Mary Young, Burns & McDonnell

816-809-2677

meyoung@burnsmcd.com

After having led the Kansas Department of Transportation for four years, Julie Lorenz is now a principal consultant at 1898 & Co., the business, technology and cybersecurity consulting arm of Burns & McDonnell. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1898 & Co.; Burns & McDonnell