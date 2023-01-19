DOMINICA ANNOUNCES 2022 PERFORMANCE NUMBERS, FORECASTS FOR POSITIVE GROWTH IN 2023

ROSEAU, Dominica, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Dominica, the tourism office for the island of Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a), reports a significant increase in 2022 tourism arrival numbers, projecting even stronger growth in 2023.

The destination welcomed 60,704 visitors in 2022 compared to 14,888 in 2021, an increase of more than 308%. The uptick can be attributed to a few key factors including an increase post-pandemic travel demand, relaxed COVID protocols, the island's first direct flight from the U.S., as well as being recognized by well-known travel sources as a top Caribbean destination.

"We are thrilled to see the comeback of travel," said Discover Dominica CEO Colin Piper. "We are still working toward recovery as we are not yet back to pre-pandemic numbers, but we are in a good place as we begin 2023 with strong bookings throughout the winter travel season. In 2023, Dominica remains focused on its sustainability efforts, which is becoming an increasingly popular selling point of the island."

Overall, 2022 proved to be a momentous year for Dominica. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic when demand for new travel experiences and outdoor adventures were at an all-time high, the island had much to celebrate. From the opening of Coulibri Ridge , an ultra-luxury resort that is completely self-sufficient, to the record numbers of attendees at the first in-person World Creole Music Festival since the pandemic, the island saw a tremendous amount of interest among repeat and new visitors to the island.

For the first time, Dominica received recognition from some of the world's leading travel publications as a coveted tourism destination in the region. The Nature Island was recognized by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards as the number one island on the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas list for 2022. Additionally, Lonely Planet named Dominica as one of the top destinations to unwind in its 'Best in Travel' list for 2023, marking another first for the island. Forbes also featured Dominica as one of the top destinations to travel to in 2023.

December 2022 marked the first anniversary of American Airlines' nonstop service to Dominica from Miami International Airport. The first commercial service to the island from the U.S, the addition of the flight has made the island more accessible than ever before. As of November 2022, the American Airlines' service contributed nearly 33% of all carrier contributions to the island. Service will continue throughout 2023 with changes to the schedule and frequency.

"The addition of the American Airlines flight had a significant impact on our tourism arrivals. It's never been faster or easier for U.S. visitors to travel to and from Dominica. It's also a valuable addition for the diaspora community," continued Piper. "We appreciate American Airlines continued support and look forward to seeing more U.S. travelers exploring our beautiful island this year."

About Dominica

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is the youngest Caribbean Island and the last to be colonized, ultimately earning its independence on November 3, 1978. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica direct from Miami on American Airlines and make regional connections on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, InterCaribbean Airways, LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue), from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, the British Virgin Island and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If traveling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on L'Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Lucia, and on Val'Ferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique.

