Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:

   9:00 am ET





Dial-in number:

  1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)





Webcast (live and archived):

   www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or



   https://app.webinar.net/oEkL6QOY8q9





Replay:

   1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)



   Access code # 473784 (until March 23, 2023)


About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-23-2023-301726004.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.