Students, Parents, Teachers to Celebrate "Mississippi School Choice Week" with Celebration at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi loves school choice, and next week, more than 750 students, parents, and educators will gather at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson for an inspiring, excitement-filled celebration designed to spotlight the state's growing portfolio of school choice options.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on the steps of the Mississippi Capitol (400 High Street in Jackson). More than 750 participants are expected to attend.

Hosted by Empower Mississippi, organizers are looking forward to returning to the steps of the state capitol for the first since the COVID pandemic. The celebration will include students representing schools across the state, as well as a cheerleader performance by Ambition Prep and a musical performance by Clinton Christian Academy show choir. The celebration is open to the press and the public.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Magnolia State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.

"When Mississippi parents are empowered to actively choose how and where their children learn –– and inspired to select schools that best meet their children's needs –– students are better positioned to succeed in school and in life," said Grant Callen, founder and CEO of Empower Mississippi. "This celebration will bring the excitement, energy, and enthusiasm of school choice to life, so that more families across the state can discover new schools and learning environments that meet their children's needs."

Empower Mississippi is a 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on educating citizens about issues including K–12 education, work and job creation, and ensuring an equitable justice system. Participating schools include Obama Magnet School, First Presbyterian Day School, Midtown Charter School, Ambition Prep Charter School, and Clinton Christian Academy Show Choir.

For more information, visit empowerms.org or schoolchoiceweek.com .

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

