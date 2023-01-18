NovaCHARGE Appoints Entrepreneurial Leader, Frank Plastina, to its Board

Seasoned C-suite executive will leverage experience in leading and investing in early-stage, high-growth technology companies

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaCHARGE, Inc., today announced the addition of Frank Plastina as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Plastina is a highly successful C-level leader in technology firms, including Wolfspeed, a leader in Silicon Carbide and GaN-on-Silicon Carbide energy optimizing semiconductors. In addition, Plastina helmed Tekelec as President and CEO from 2006 to 2011, leading the telecommunications software company in its international growth to more than 40 countries.

Currently, he is the Founder and President of Arc&Company, a provider of advisory services to C-suite executives in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, organizational design, and strategic planning. His firm also evaluates and makes investments in early-stage companies.

Despite his undeniable legacy as a leader and operator of two NASDAQ-listed firms, Plastina maintains his entrepreneurial commitments. Most recently he was an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He held this role from 2017 to 2022 under the auspices of the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development. Plastina is also currently a member of the Executive Council at American Securities (a New-York-based private equity firm that has committed $26 billion in capital over the past 28 years) and the Advisory Board of Bull City Ventures, a Durham-NC-based venture fund.

Upon his election to the NovaCHARGE board, Oscar Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Having Frank Plastina join our board at this time is a milestone event in our growth. His experience serving on multiple boards, as well as being a strategic leader and investor in early-stage companies cements our position as a leader in the EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) industry."

NovaCHARGE, founded in 2008, is a technology company empowering seamless EV charging for all. As a market leading EVSE supplier along with our NextGen network ChargeUP, we are constantly driving our solutions to unlock new possibilities without compromise. Our strict adherence to open standards ensures interoperability and longevity, while providing certifiable reliability. NovaCHARGE has delivered thousands of successful solutions for commercial, municipal, state and utility organizations across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

