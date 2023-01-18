GPS Insight Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award

GPS Insight recognized as a leader in innovation for the fleet and field service management industries

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight , a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

GPS Insight offers a unique intersection of fleet and field service management software solutions, transforming the way organizations operate on the road and in the field. They deliver actionable insights that drive the operations of the industry's economy, providing safety and sustainability for all. Since the company's founding in 2004, GPS Insight has been focused on providing innovative solutions for those in the fleet and field service industry, constantly evolving to meet and anticipate their needs.

"Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring GPS Insight as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. As companies that utilize vehicles and assets in the business of performing home and commercial services struggle to reduce carbon footprint and manage volatile gas prices, GPS Insight's innovations around improving visibility and controlling costs were key to earning this award.

"Being named a BIG Innovation award winner affirms our commitment to building innovative solutions to solve the problems companies face in running their businesses," said Gary Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of GPS Insight. "Operating at the intersection of the fleet and field service industries provides a unique opportunity to serve a critical market, providing solutions that improve efficiencies and maximize the utilization of teams and assets."

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

