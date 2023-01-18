Contrast Security Hires Andrew Vallila as its New CRO

Successful sales executive will leverage extensive background in cybersecurity revenue to lead sales and expand growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced the appointment of Andrew (Andy) Vallila as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

In this role, Vallila will be responsible for continued revenue growth from both existing and prospective customers, taking ownership of all new and expansion revenue targets on a global basis. He will help develop robust processes to drive sales, have direct oversight of all revenue-generating activities, including go-to-market (GTM) strategy, and will be key in building the sales organization.

"I'm excited to bring Andy on as Contrast's new CRO, where he will leverage his deep cybersecurity knowledge to shape and lead our sales team," said Alan Naumann, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Contrast Security. "Andy has proven that he has the ability to build teams that form close trusted-advisor relationships with customers. These skills will be a critical component as Contrast continues to expand customer relationships and deliver broad solutions that protect organizations from modernized application security threats."

Vallila is a proven cybersecurity executive that brings a wealth of high growth and expansion-related experience worldwide from his time spent at start-ups and large established organizations. Prior to joining Contrast, he served as Securonix's CRO, where he was instrumental in scaling the company's ARR by more than 4x, helped obtain over hundreds of new logo wins and significantly increased Securonix's valuation. Securonix's rapid growth resulted in the company's acquisition by Vista Equity Partners. Vallila has also served as a sales leader at Sun Microsystems, Oracle Corporation and Dell Security.

"I believe Contrast offers a unique and differentiated code security platform during a time when transparency and security within software development life cycle (SDLC) has essentially become mandatory," Vallila said. "I have spent much of my leadership career in cybersecurity revenue growth. I am joining Contrast Security to ensure we deliver value to customers and help the company continue its rapid growth."

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete software development life cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted application security (AppSec) attacks. Contrast also makes security testing available to all developers for free with CodeSec .

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives and remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, SOMPO Japan and American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, Guidepoint, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has designated Contrast as one of the fastest growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List .

