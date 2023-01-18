Barilla® Celebrates the Season of Love with New Limited-Edition Barilla "Love" Pasta

Nothing says "I love you" like a delicious bowl of pasta! The heart-shaped pasta cut will be offered as a sweepstakes prize, with one lucky fan also receiving a grand prize trip for two to Italy

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, is introducing a new limited-edition, heart-shaped pasta cut, Barilla Love, to bring loved ones closer together in the kitchen this Valentine's Day. Fans across the country can celebrate the holiday with this shape, making a home-cooked meal that conveys a sign of love.

The Barilla Love shape is inspired by one of Barilla's 35 beloved and iconic pasta cuts – Mezzi Rigatoni – which offers ridges to improve sauce retention. Made using Barilla's signature Blue Box recipe, Barilla Love features the best ingredients and cooks to perfect al-dente taste and texture every time, delivering on the uncompromising quality and trusted legacy of Barilla.

For the chance to win a 12 oz box of Barilla Love, Barilla is asking fans to fill out a submission form with their contact information and share how Barilla brings them closer to their loved ones. Winners will be chosen at random to receive Barilla Love as part of a Barilla Love Pasta Kit, and one lucky fan will win a getaway of their dreams to Italy with a loved one.

"Each pasta shape has a story. For us, reimagining our iconic Blue Box pasta line to include this charming shape is one other way pasta enthusiasts can celebrate their love for one another and their love of pasta," said Melissa Tendick, Vice President of Marketing, Barilla Americas. "There is no better way to show you care than through cooking, and we're looking forward to seeing our fans create authentic, delicious Italian meals at home this Valentine's Day."

The Barilla Love Pasta Kit comes equipped with one box of Barilla Love, Barilla Valentine's cards, and swag to assist in preparing a dish that is truly made with love. Additionally, kits will include beloved Barilla recipes that pair perfectly with the cut and are fun and easy-to-make.

All entrants will also be entered for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Italy! The pasta-filled trip will include:

Round trip airfare for two

Hotel accommodations in Parma and Florence

Up to 3 tours in Parma

World-class meals and authentic pasta experiences for loved one to share.

The Barilla Love giveaway is open from January 18th at 10am ET through the beginning of the month of love – February 1st at 11:59pm ET. Details about how to enter and rules can be found at www.BarillaLove.com. Barilla Love cannot be purchased separately and is available by giveaway only. For more information about Barilla products, popular pasta recipes and the Barilla Love Pasta Kits, follow Barilla on Facebook (@BarillaUS) and Instagram (@BarillaUS) or visit www.barilla.com/en-us.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with select ingredients, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

