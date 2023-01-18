Aldevron Launches Eureca-V™ MAD7®, a Type-V CRISPR Nuclease

Research-Grade Product Launch Will Accelerate CRISPR Research Worldwide, GMP Product to Follow

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldevron®, a global leader in the custom development and manufacture of plasmid DNA, RNA and proteins for the biotech industry, launches Eureca-V™ Nuclease, the wild-type MAD7® CRISPR Type-V nuclease, licensed from Inscripta®, at Research Grade today with GMP to follow.

Aldevron illustration of Eureca-V™ MAD7®, a Type-V CRISPR Nuclease Licensed from Inscripta. (PRNewswire)

Aldevron's CRISPR nucleases allow researchers to develop therapies that will eventually address global health issues.

Aldevron's launch at Advanced Therapies Week of Eureca-V Nuclease expands the toolkit of available CRISPR nucleases for therapeutic, diagnostic, and agricultural workflows. Purchase of Eureca-V Nuclease conveys a pass-through license for research use, enabling clients to thoroughly evaluate the product without committing to a long-term licensing agreement.

"The availability of Eureca-V drives forward the entire genomics medicine industry and enhances Aldevron's position as a supplier of choice for CRISPR drug substances and drug products," said Tom Foti, Vice President / General Manager of Aldevron's Protein Business Unit. "We are proud to work alongside our partners at Inscripta to bring the innovative, off-the-shelf catalog product to market now as well as provide a clear path to GMP in 2023."

Eureca-V at Research Grade ensures that translational CRISPR research can continue at an accelerated pace. The product will support academic and commercial research scientists seeking a wild-type, Type-V CRISPR nuclease that targets T-rich regions of the genome.

"We are thrilled to offer Eureca-V product at research grade starting today, and later this year, our clients can expect a smooth transition to our GMP product," said Venkata Indurthi, Chief Scientific Officer at Aldevron. "Aldevron's extensive history in CRISPR nucleases allows researchers to develop therapies that will eventually address global health issues."

Eureca-V will be Aldevron's third GMP CRISPR nuclease and the first Type-V nuclease available as a GMP catalog product. Aldevron is a leader in the supply of critical raw materials and reagents for cell and gene therapy manufacturing; the company's portfolio of CRISPR nucleases are applied worldwide in preclinical and clinical research applications.

The initial license agreement with Inscripta was announced in May of 2022.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, proteins, enzymes, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies, veterinary medicines, agricultural biotechnology, and molecular diagnostics. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, Aldevron supports scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit https://www.aldevron.com

Aldevron logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aldevron