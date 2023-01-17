Tell Health Inc. Announces the Launch of Tell™ Social Media App for Verified Healthcare Providers and the General Public

Backed by a medical advisory board including Ivy League physicians, the Tell™ social media app provides physician-verified health information to benefit the general public and combat the spread of health misinformation

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tell Health Inc. today announced the launch of its new social media app, Tell™, where only verified health providers can post medical information and engage with the general public. Following over two years of development and beta testing, the app is now available for free in the App Store and Google Play. Unlike other social media platforms where health misinformation is rampant, Tell™ verifies the credentials of all health experts before they are able to post content. General users, who can join the social media app immediately, can comment, engage, and share posts from verified providers. Healthcare providers can apply for Provider status and post public content once approved.

"We are thrilled to fully launch Tell to help educate and inform people worldwide with physician-verified medical information," said founders Nikola Nestorov, a communications engineer, and Alan Gaffney, M.D., Ph.D., a practicing intensivist and anesthesiologist, in a joint statement. "A few years ago, we witnessed a dramatic increase in medical misinformation online, and we saw an opportunity to improve people's access to reliable health information. After working with world-class engineers and physicians from leading medical institutions, we have created a safe community where healthcare providers can share medical information, scientific discoveries, and advice for the benefit of human health."

"The medical community has been in need of a social media space where real, verified, practicing health care professionals can discuss the important health issues of the day with patients and each other, while avoiding the confusion and harms of misinformation," said Christopher Worsham, M.D. M.P.H., a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and member of the Tell™ Medical Advisory Board.

"I applaud the team at Tell for creating this technologically sound platform for truthful medical and scientific information that can be accessed by users from the around the world," said David Bentrem, M.D., a board certified surgical oncologist and Professor of Surgery at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. "Health misinformation will continue to affect global health, and it is important for healthcare providers to start sharing their expertise on social media platforms where more reliable health information is not alongside content from unverified sources."

About Tell™

Tell™ is a social media app connecting respected and verified health experts with the public to share their knowledge for the benefit of everyone, everywhere. Founded by a physician and an engineer, Tell™ is on a mission to be the world's go-to source for trusted health information while curbing the increasing spread of health misinformation online.

