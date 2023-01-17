SKINCARE SERVICE BRAND, GLO30, TAKES MONTHLY FACIAL BUSINESS NATIONAL

GLO30's proven subscription-based business model attracts multi-unit franchisees looking to move into a new, rapidly expanding category

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO30, the subscription-based skincare studio founded by doctors, has announced plans to grow to 1,000 locations over the next 10 years via the company's new franchise offering. With three corporate-owned locations in the D.C. Metro area and two more set to open in Reston, VA and the Amazon Headquarters in Arlington, VA later this year, GLO30 is a proven business model rooted in a streamlined menu of skin treatments from facials to fillers within its monthly membership offering.

"For the past decade, we've seen a growing demand from both consumers and investors to bring our highly-coveted skincare studios to markets across the country," said GLO30 founder, Dr. Arleen Lamba. "Franchising gives us the opportunity to accelerate our national growth by partnering with owners who share our passion for the concept and are looking to move into the rapidly expanding new category we created."

GLO30 has defined a new category in the service-based skincare space, bridging the gap between day spas and more invasive medical clinics or med spas. The membership-based facial studio is an affordable, accessible and approachable middle ground that provides routine, customized, non-invasive skin care treatments – every 30 days. GLO30's signature facials provide monthly maintenance with more advanced offerings to deliver specific results including the signature NanoGLO, MicroInfusion Facial, Neuromodulators and Laser Facials.

The company has partnered with franchise development firm Fransmart, the global leaders in growing emerging concepts into successful national and international franchise brands, to launch a robust sales and marketing strategy to fuel GLO30's national expansion.

"GLO30's low start-up costs and incredible returns are some of the strongest unit-economics I've seen in any industry," said franchise industry veteran and Fransmart CEO, Dan Rowe. "The company's recurring monthly membership revenue, unique treatment offering, tech-enabled customer experience and proven business model make it an incredible investment for franchise owners."

The ideal GLO30 franchisee has prior franchise experience and a passion for bringing multiple studio locations to their local market. Franchisees benefit from GLO30's proprietary front and back-end technology, which streamlines everything from onboarding, training, sales and the customer interface. Other franchise advantages include the ability to generate high revenue with limited square footage, low built out costs and minimal equipment, multi-revenue streams including retail and product offerings, highly-engaged monthly members, expert training and ongoing operational support from GLO30 founders. Interested franchisees may submit inquiries and applications online at www.fransmart.com/GLO30.

About GLO30

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Arleen Lamba, GLO30 is a membership-based skincare company focused on providing personalized routine treatments, medical-grade products and high-tech, high-touch guidance – every 30 days. GLO30 has defined a new category in the skincare services space, bridging the gap between luxurious day spas and more invasive medical clinics and med spas. The service-based skincare franchise is an affordable, accessible and approachable middle ground that delivers customized care in an hour or less – every 30 days. Trained specialists and propriety technology consistently deliver treatments tailored to the unique skin needs and goals of every member. GLO30 currently operates three corporate locations, with two more set to open in Reston, VA and the Amazon Headquarters in Arlington, VA in 2023. For more information, visit www.GLO30.com.

About Fransmart:

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling more than 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for more than 20 years. Franchise industry veteran and Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe has identified and grown emerging concepts into national and international franchise brands. Among Fransmart's most successful restaurant brands are Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys. In addition to GLO30, Fransmart is also supporting the rapid growth of other non-food concepts like PayMore, the nation's fastest-growing electronics resale brand. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

