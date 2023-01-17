MAJOR AIRTIME ADVANCE DEPLOYMENT FOR ALJABOR TECHNOLOGIES WITH IOH IN INDONESIA

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aljabor Technologies, a member of the Optasia Group of Companies, that provides leading Fintech services, has deployed the Optasia AI-led platform to enable Airtime Advance offerings in Indonesia to Tri customers of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), the most preferred digital telco in Indonesia.

Optasia Logo (PRNewswire)

The Airtime Advance service offered by the IOH in Indonesia is labeled "Pulsa Darurat". Aljabor Technologies has previously deployed similar services for the IOH "IM3" brand in 2020. This new integration is expanding the service to the entire prepaid base of IOH's more than 100 million customers, offering them the full range of advanced features of the Optasia AI-led platform that fully powers Aljabor Technologies' offerings.

"Our teams are hard at work delivering solutions that help people's everyday lives in a wide geographical variety of markets," stated Mark Muller, CEO of Optasia. "In Indonesia, we are building on an existing strong partnership with a major mobile operator like Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, in our ongoing effort to provide reliable solutions to the country."

Chief Commercial Officer of IOH, Ritesh Kumar Singh, said, "The expansion of this cooperation further strengthens IOH's engagement with customers. With this integration, Tri customers can now enjoy the Pulsa Darurat service that benefits them. They can get credit and data when they can't top up immediately or run out of cash. Thus, customers don't need to worry because they can still connect even if the credit runs out."

Aljabor Technologies is fully powered by Optasia, the AI-led platform enabling instant access to financial and advances' solutions, that delivers quality services to currently underserved people.

About Optasia

Optasia, previously Channel VAS, is an advanced AI-led platform which enables instant access to financial solutions for millions of underbanked individuals and SMEs across over 30 countries, mainly in Emerging Markets. Optasia's B2B2X (business-to-business-to-customers and SMEs) model creates value for its partners, such as mobile network operators, mobile money operators, banks and payment gateways, in the form of additional revenue, enhanced customer experience and improved retention without the need for additional operating or capital expense. The company's AI-led data engine and proprietary algorithms analyze alternative data from mobile and other environments to provide relevant instant credit decisions to its partners. These capabilities enable micro-lending, airtime and data advances via mobile wallets, SIM cards, and other digital environments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984015/Optasia_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optasia