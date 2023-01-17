Hilco Merchant Resources Announces Promotions of Key Executives

Gary Crunkleton has been named Executive Vice President – Operations, Sheri Redeker promoted to Vice President – Field Operations, and Catrina Stephenson promoted to Vice President – Financial Operations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Merchant Resources (HMR) is pleased to announce the promotions of key leaders Gary Crunkleton, Sheri Redeker, and Catrina Stephenson, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Crunkleton has been promoted to Executive Vice President – Operations., Ms. Redeker has been promoted to Vice President – Field Operations, and Ms. Stephenson has been promoted to Vice President – Financial Operations.

In this new role as EVP-Operations, Mr. Crunkleton will be a key member of our leadership team, responsible for leading and overseeing various transactions while collaborating with the executive team to challenge assumptions, optimize operating strategies, and refine transactional models to optimize results.

A seasoned executive with decades of retail and liquidation experience, Mr. Crunkleton is one of the foremost authorities operating retail liquidation deals in the country. Since joining Hilco Merchant Resources in 2000, he has operated or overseen over 500 unique transactions for some of the largest retailers in the country, including JCPenney's, Sports Authority, Aeropostale, RadioShack, Payless Shoes, and others. These transactions have collectively resulted in tens of billions of dollars in recovery for retailers and creditors alike.

Ms. Redeker, in her new role as VP-Field Operations, is responsible for day-to-day field operations for all HMR transactions.

Prior to this recent promotion, Ms. Redeker was a Senior Project Manager with more than 25 years of experience in the retail restructuring industry before joining the Hilco corporate office as the Vice President of Field Operations. Since joining Hilco in 1992, Sheri has led several large transactions, most recently managing a multi-phase liquidation of Lord & Taylor store closings. Additionally, she oversaw the 623 store closings and FF&E disposition for Aeropostale, liquidating $1.8 billion of retail inventory.

As VP-Financial Operations, Ms. Stephenson is responsible for providing financial operations support to the CFO and Corporate Operations Department and financial, analytical, and operational field resources to manage each transaction and maximize results. For the past nine years, Ms. Stephenson has been a Financial Lead with the HMR field team, successfully managing several large and high-profile store closing transactions, including Lord & Taylor, Things Remembered, National Stores, Toys R Us Australia, Sears Canada, JCPenney, Aeropostale, and Denier Leather.

Before joining the HMR field team in 2013, Ms. Stephenson held several roles in Store Operations with Zellers/Hudson Bay Company in Canada for 23 years.

"The combined years of impressive experience, high-level work ethic, and leadership of these team members have all led to this much-deserved promotions," said Ben Nortman – CEO of Hilco Global Retail Group. He continues, "Gary, Sheri, and Catrina are such invaluable members of the team."

