FRANDZEL ATTORNEY STEVEN BLOOM NAMED 2023 SUPER LAWYER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced that attorney Steven Bloom has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers lists as a "Top Rated Real Estate Attorney." Attorneys selected as Super Lawyers are among the top five percent of Southern California's licensed attorneys.

"It's an honor to have Steve represent our firm with this industry recognition," says Managing Shareholder Hemal Master. "It speaks to his commitment to our clients, our firm and the broader legal profession."

Bloom's practice emphasizes real property and commercial financings, debt restructurings and risk management. Bloom's transactional matters include real property and other asset sales, documenting business arrangements, and loan documentation for banks and other providers of financial services.

Bloom has lectured throughout California on the subjects above for, among other organizations, the California Bankers Association, Western Independent Bankers and RMA. He is a member of the Legal Affairs Committee of the California Bar Association and past chair of the Financial Institutions Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of California. Bloom has been selected as a Southern California Super Lawyer on multiple occasions, including in 2016.

Aside from his law practice, Bloom is a Board member (and past chair) of CASA of Los Angeles, which supports the work of trained community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children under the jurisdiction of the dependency courts of Los Angeles County.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

