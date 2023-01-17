Entreprenista Honors Top 100 Women Business Leaders of 2022

Entreprenista 100 winners will be recognized at a celebration & networking luncheon this March

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entreprenista League, a leading membership community for ambitious, entrepreneurial women, is excited to announce the winners of its inaugural Entreprenista 100 Awards. Presented in partnership with Chase Ink, the Entreprenista 100 Awards honors 100 exemplary female business owners across 11 categories.

In its first year, the Entreprenista 100 Award received submissions across 20 industries from impressive leaders of female-owned businesses at various growth stages. An esteemed panel of judges, along with the Entreprenista, team reviewed all applications, taking into account growth and achievement in terms of revenue, funding, operational size, impact and awareness — as well as the personal success stories of each applicant.

You can view the full list of the Entreprenista 100 Award winners here .

Winners will be honored at an Entreprenista 100 Awards celebration and networking luncheon at the PGA Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The must-attend event will highlight the achievements of the Entreprenista 100 Awards winners, and feature a lineup of speakers to share their own inspirational stories and discuss the future of women in business.

The event is open to the public and all are invited to enjoy lunch and celebratory drinks in addition to an opportunity to connect with elite female business leaders from across the country. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at entreprenista.com/e100tickets .

During the event, Entreprenista will announce the winners of the final three awards:

Entreprenista of the Year, Mamaprenista of the Year, and Career Pivot of the Year. Not only will these impactful leaders receive a one-year membership to The Entreprenista League, but they will also win $1,000 each to reinvest in their businesses and a stand-alone feature on Entreprenista.com.

"As someone who has launched multiple businesses, I know firsthand how hard it can be to make a name for yourself and I am incredibly impressed by all of the outstanding female leaders who applied for the inaugural Entreprenista 100 Awards," Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder of Gorgie, said. "If there's one thing I've learned along my own founder's journey, it's that community is the key to success. What The Entreprenista League is doing to support and elevate female entrepreneurs is a game-changer and I'm honored to have had the opportunity to be involved in this initiative."

The Entreprenista 100 judges included:

Alexandra Wilkis Wilson , co-founder of Clerisy Capital, Gilt Groupe and GlamSquad

Amy Shoenthal , contributor, Forbes Women

Candace Nelson , founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, Pizzana, and CN2 Ventures

Denise Woodard , founder and CEO of Partake Foods

Michelle Cordeiro Grant , founder of Gorgie, Lively, and host of Web3 with MCG

Divya Gugnani , co-founder of Wander Beauty and 5 SENS

Gwen Whiting , founder of The Laundress

Katie Rosen Kitchens, co-founder of FabFitFun

Lisa Price , founder of Carol's Daughter

The Entreprenista 100 Awards is presented in partnership with Chase Ink , a portfolio of business credit cards that supports growing businesses, like those included in this female entrepreneurial community. Chase Ink's business credit cards provide access to business credit that helps founders at all different stages grow and scale their businesses.

"We are thrilled to honor this introductory class of Entreprenista 100 Award winners," said Jenny Shum, General Manager of Chase Ink. "Our goal at Chase Ink is to not only recognize the success of small business owners, but to also be a trusted partner helping their businesses flourish."

Other supporting brands and sponsors of the Entreprenista 100 include Socialfly , Audrey Digital , Jam , Electric and CAS Law Firm .

To read more about the Entreprenista 100 Award winners visit Entreprenista.com/100 or follow along on social media via #entreprenista100.

About Entreprenista Media

Entreprenista Media's mission is to empower women by celebrating and sharing stories while creating a community that cultivates meaningful connections, support, and access to resources. The media company comprises The Entreprenista League, a digital membership community and a media platform, which is home to The Entreprenista Podcast Network, hosting shows The Entreprenista Podcast, Startups in Stilettos and Web3 with MCG.

The Entreprenista League helps ambitious, high-achieving, entrepreneurial women increase their online presence, network with potential investors, mentors, prospective clients and customers, utilize exclusive digital resources and member perks, and gain access to virtual and in-person events guaranteed to lead to meaningful business connections.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households, including 5 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .

