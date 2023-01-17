Crews & co. Reaches 100 Active Clients

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crews & co., the leading management consulting firm for small and medium-sized businesses, has officially increased its roster to 100 clients. This milestone marks significant progress toward the company's goal of helping 1,000 businesses increase their revenue, profitability, and valuation.

"We're proud to make a difference in entrepreneurs' lives. We can't wait to help our next 100 clients." —Eric Crews, CEO

"It's an honor to have the confidence of so many business owners and to help their companies grow," says Founder and CEO Eric Crews. "We're here to help entrepreneurs and their teams live their ideal lives, and the more people we can positively impact, the more fulfilling our work becomes."

Clients on the Crews & co. roster employ one or more of the company's consulting offerings, including the Growth Method, the firm's signature process for helping companies grow, Executive Coaching, and Finance Services.

Dunn Rush & Co. is the business that pushed Crews & co. past the 100 client mark. The business owner's investment bank, Dunn Rush specializes in selling businesses valued between $20 – $250 million.

"I'm impressed with everything I've learned about Crews & co.'s Growth Method and have friends who couldn't recommend them more highly," says co-founder Gregory Rush. "I'm happy we could be part of such a great milestone."

"We're proud to make a difference in entrepreneurs' lives," says Crews. "With the right tools, support, and strategies, our clients are succeeding, even in competitive markets or amid economic challenges."

Crews & co., an Inc. 5000 Honoree in 2022, attributes its own success to an emphasis on core values. "We are a 'Help First' company," Crews says. "Helping is far more important than selling. That's how we build trusting, long-term relationships with our clients."

The firm also relies on a second core value, "Your Business is Our Business," to guide decision-making. "We care deeply about client success," continues Crews. "It's imperative that our consultants make recommendations like these were our own companies."

100 clients is a major milestone, but the company isn't stopping there. In the last two years, Crews & co. has built its Finance Services division from the ground up, developed the Growth Method, and added several new consultants to the team.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to do this work," says Crews. "And we can't wait to support the next 100 clients."

