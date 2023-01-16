NEXT WEEK: South Carolina Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Gov. Henry McMaster Issued Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 22-28 as Alabama School Choice Week.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 344 celebrations for the Week. During the celebrations, families will be able to enjoy more than 25.000 events that will take place around the country.

During the last two years, families and educators in South Carolina have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In South Carolina, the state allows each district to set its own open enrollment policies, so the ability to choose a traditional public school varies for families. Parents can also select from public charter schools, public magnet schools, and full-time online public school options. Children with disabilities may be able to receive a scholarship toward private school through the Exceptional Needs Children Fund.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in South Carolina will be a capitol rally in Columbia on January 22.

"It's time for families, educators, and community leaders to work together to extend educational opportunities to all," said Andrew Campanella, President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "During the School Choice Week, South Carolina families will join the nation in celebrating their schools and the positive ways that education shapes kids' lives."

To download a guide to South Carolina school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/south-carolina.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

