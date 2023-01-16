Michelle Yeoh, Lily James, and Jessie Buckley Shine in De Beers at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards

Michelle Yeoh, Lily James, and Jessie Buckley Shine in De Beers at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actors Michelle Yeoh, Lily James, and Jessie Buckley at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honoring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television

Michelle Yeoh, Lily James and Jessie Buckley Shine in De Beers at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards (PRNewswire)

Michelle Yeoh , Lily James and Jessie Buckley Shine in De Beers at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Yeoh, nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture radiated modern, natural elegance in a dramatic black and fuchsia gown complemented by sculptural rose pink aluminum earrings with white and intense pink diamonds and a statement pear-shaped diamond ring. The earrings, from De Beers' The Alchemist of Light high jewelry collection which celebrates the elemental magic of light, are a sublime fusion of art and science, precision and imagination, tradition and modernity.

James, nominated for Best Actress in Limited series opted for delicate classic diamond pieces to accompany her daring black gown.

De Beers looks at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards include:

Michelle Yeoh, Critics' Choice Nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture

De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Ascending Shadows' Pink Earrings set in 18K White & Pink Gold, Pink Titanium & Aluminum, 6.30 carats

De Beers 'Volute' Pear Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 6.80 carats

Lily James, Critics' Choice Nominee for Best Actress in a Limited Series

De Beers Arpeggia Choker/Headband set in 18K White Gold, 5.89 carats

De Beers Classic Round Brilliant Diamond Stud Earrings set in Platinum, 4.03 carats

De Beers Five Line Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.75 carats

Aura Diamond Band set in 18K White Gold

De Beers DB Darling Full Pavé Diamond Eternity Band set in 18K White Gold

Jessie Buckley, Critics' Choice Nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

De Beers Multi Diamond Aura Earrings set in 18K White & Yellow Gold, 5.38 carats

De Beers Yellow Fancy Cushion Line Bracelet set in 18K Yellow Gold, 33.47 carats

De Beers Five Line Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.75 carats

De Beers Adonis Rose Cluster Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.94 carats

De Beers Dewdrop Diamond Single Ear Cuff set in 18K Rose Gold

De Beers Dewdrop Diamond Single Ear Cuff set in 18K White Gold

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 35 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE De Beers