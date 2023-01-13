Pie Medical Imaging announces the global release of its latest echocardiography software technology, CAAS Qardia 2.0

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Medical Imaging ("PMI"), a global leader in cardiac imaging, today launched CAAS Qardia 2.0, a new version of their innovative echocardiography software platform. CAAS Qardia leverages artificial intelligence driven workflows for performing key clinical measurements and ease-of-access.

Pie Medical Imaging (PMI) Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pie Medical Imaging (PMI)) (PRNewswire)

The CAAS Qardia platform offers in-hospital deployment as so-called zero-footprint solution, meaning access from any PC within the hospital network via the web-browser.

A complete and flexible off-cart echocardiography analysis is within reach with the new version. CAAS Qardia excels at viewing and analysis, of, amongst others, myocardial strain analysis of left and right ventricles, stress-echo, diastology and (PISA) valve analysis.

A report containing all clinically relevant parameters is automatically created to be shared with colleagues.

Foreshortening of the heart's views negatively affects functional measurements including myocardial strain. CAAS Qardia aims to counteract this frequently unnoticed phenomenon by providing to the user quality control indices. Such functionality may give the user feedback on the appropriateness of the data.

Owing to the platform's vendor-neutrality, healthcare institutions can use CAAS Qardia for all their multi-vendor echocardiography image sets.

"With CAAS Qardia 2.0 Pie Medical Imaging underscores its commitment to simplify the cardiologist's daily practice with accurate and easy-to-use analysis tools" said Rene Guillaume, Managing Director.

CAAS Qardia is available in a server-based or classical stand-alone setup. CAAS Qardia is FDA cleared and CE marked.

About Pie Medical Imaging

Pie Medical Imaging BV is a world leader in analysis and visualization of cardiovascular images in Maastricht (The Netherlands), it hosts the global sales for the CAAS and 3mensio product lines. PMI and 3mensio Medical Imaging are part of the Esaote Group, leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI and Medical IT. More information about PMI is available at www.piemedicalimaging.com

The novel PMI echocardiography software platform (PRNewsfoto/Pie Medical Imaging (PMI)) (PRNewswire)

