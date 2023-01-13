InventHelp Inventor Develops Grill Grate Cleaning Machine (BDH-204)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a faster and more efficient way to clean a grill grate," said an inventor, from Randallstown, Md., "so I invented the GRATE 2 GO. My design reduces messes and it eliminates the hassle of manually scrubbing grill grates."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean a cooking grill grate. In doing so, it can be used to remove food particles and other residue. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could increase the life of the grate. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for barbecue enthusiasts, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-204, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp