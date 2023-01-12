Lowe's Bringing Lowe's One Roof Retail Media Network Sales and Operations In-House to Enhance Advertiser Services

Ownership of End-to-End Customer Experience Will Simplify Buying Process and Drive Relevance and Sales for Brand Advertisers

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the next step in scaling the Lowe's One Roof Media Network platform capabilities and advertising services, Lowe's Companies, Inc. today announced its retail media network's advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. This move will allow Lowe's One Roof Media Network to own the end-to-end customer experience for brand advertisers and partner with them to deliver a richer commerce experience for Lowe's shoppers.

"This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners," said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing. "Managing these functions internally under one roof will enable us to build stronger, more compelling campaigns better aligned with our brands and customers' interests and needs, which in turn will drive increased shopper engagement and greater ROI for our advertisers."

Lowe's has invested in new advertising technology and strategically streamlined its preferred partners to make media buying, campaign execution and reporting easier for brands anywhere customers look for home improvement inspiration. The strategic media partnerships include offsite media experiences powered by Yahoo, such as digital out-of-home, addressable TV and connected TV; and sponsored search and product ads on Lowe's channels streamlined and powered by Criteo.

With these investments, enhanced opportunities for advertisers include:

Improved ability to leverage Lowe's proprietary first-party customer data, including search and transaction insights, to reach the right customers and create more impactful ads

Faster and more efficient launch and management of Lowes.com campaigns, with dedicated points of activation and measurement for in-depth reporting

More in-house Lowe's experts to help them scale, personalize and optimize their search campaigns, with integrated partnerships across Lowe's merchandising, marketing and operations

Launched in 2021, Lowe's One Roof Media Network has rapidly grown and currently serves more than 200 clients across a variety of home improvement and lifestyle categories such as appliances, kitchen and bath, and tools. The media network provides customizable advertising solutions and proprietary data and insights to help brands meaningfully connect with Lowe's customer base of more than 100 million home lifestyle shoppers.

Current Lowe's One Roof Media Network advertising partners include Moen, Stanley Black & Decker and Whirlpool Corporation. Brand advertisers are receiving significant returns on their ad spend, with many achieving more than double their returns compared with others in the industry.

"Retail media is among the fastest-growing segments of digital advertising globally," said Abi Subramanian, vice president and general manager of Lowe's One Roof Media Network. "As we continue to grow this business, we'll remain laser-focused on evolving our advertising capabilities and technology to deliver the best marketing solutions for our brands in 2023 and beyond."

For more information, visit LowesOneRoofMediaNetwork.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Stefanie Moody

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

stefanie.moody@lowes.com

