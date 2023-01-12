Falvey Insurance Group Increases Capacity for Fifth Consecutive Year

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1st, Falvey Insurance Group is pleased to announce it has increased its underwriting capacity for the fifth consecutive year through expanded partnerships with its key supporting carriers.

Falvey Insurance Group partners with 35 different carriers or syndicates on 36 different underwriting facilities via its 4 MGAs. Major changes to the program include:

The transition to Accredited Surety and Casualty Company for 3 lines of business (Cargo, Shippers Interest, and Vessel Pollution)

Strategic relationship with Great American Insurance Company to include Falvey's Vessel Pollution MGA

Increased in-house Cargo authority to $75 Million any one conveyance or location

Falvey now operates partnerships with Lloyd's of London, Chubb, Beazley, Ascot, Starr Insurance Companies, Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Nationwide E&S/Specialty, and Great American Insurance Group.

Falvey is a niche MGA offering several property and casualty solutions including one of the largest providers of cargo insurance in the United States. The addition of Great American allows Falvey to continue to support the needs of the growing and complex supply chain and to better service brokers and their clients.

Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer at Falvey comments, "Each year we spend significant time collaborating with our security partners to find new ways to work together. I am thrilled to be able to transition a large portion of our book to the Accredited team as they have been a great new partner entering our second year.

Through the great work of our underwriting teams and staff, Falvey continues to be positioned for growth, as well as solve problems for our clients."

Daryl Mackay, Chief Relationship Officer at Falvey adds, "We are delighted to welcome Great American to our panel of Underwriters to further enhance our offering to all our clients across our Cargo and Pollution lines. Further we are continually impressed by the level of support from our London capacity providers."

This change in capacity will be available for all Falvey policies with effective dates on or after January 1, 2023.

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

