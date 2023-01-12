Compa Launches Pay Transparency Law Tracking Map

With this new tool, the offer management software company provides recruiters with up-to-date legislative information at the state and local levels regarding pay transparency.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compa, the award-winning offer management platform for the era of pay transparency, announced today the launch of its pay transparency map for recruiters, compensation professionals, and job seekers.

The interactive map contains up-to-date legislative information about pay transparency at the state and local levels.

The interactive map contains up-to-date legislative information about pay transparency at the state level and at the local level when appropriate. In addition to current state and local laws, the map also includes information on pending state legislation and identifies states without pay transparency laws. The tool categorizes the data into three areas: what employers must do, can do, and cannot do with regards to disclosing salary data.

"The world of employee compensation has changed. Job seekers demanded transparency for the sake of equity and fairness. To keep their companies competitive, recruiters need to upskill and have the latest data at their fingertips. This is where Compa comes in. Our new, robust tool gives talent acquisition professionals the most current legal information about pay transparency, so they can stay compliant while also attracting the best candidates," said Charlie Franklin, CEO of Compa. "We are excited to provide such valuable data to HR teams who are looking to achieve pay parity. We also know that this information can help those on the job market make the decision for themselves and their careers."

New York and California have received national attention for their pay transparency that have recently gone into effect, and Compa's new tool includes current information for both, even for the various legal requirements at the local level throughout New York, for example. The map also delineates information about states that have no laws in place, laws that are in discussion, or pay transparency rules that exist at the agency level.

To view the pay transparency map, visit https://www.trycompa.com/pay-transparency-map.

About Compa

In 2020, a trio of passionate HR and tech professionals — Charlie Franklin, Joe Malandruccolo and Taylor Cone — created Compa with the belief that compensation should be fair and competitive for everyone. Compa is software for enterprise talent acquisition teams to seamlessly automate offer workflows. Recruiters use Compa to find pay guidelines, craft perfect offers, and get them approved quickly. Talent acquisition leaders can quickly scale offer processes with powerful management tools and real-time compensation intelligence. To learn more, visit: https://www.trycompa.com/.

