Brigadier General Kyle Robinson, USAF (Ret), Appointed to the National Defense University Foundation Board of Directors

LMI's Executive Appointment advances efforts to ensure National Defense University Provides World-Class Education

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Defense University Foundation (NDU Foundation) today announced the appointment of USAF retired Brigadier General Kyle Robinson, Principal, Business Development, LMI, to the NDU Foundation Board of Directors. Robinson will serve as a member of the Corporate Relations Committee.

"Kyle's long history of leadership, coupled with his deep experience in professional military education, makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working with Kyle to continue ensuring the National Defense University Foundation positively impacts the military and diplomatic leaders studying at the National Defense University (NDU). Kyle will help lead our efforts to expand corporate and private sector engagement and investments as we support the university's strategic engagement and innovation," said James Schmeling, NDU Foundation President and CEO.

The National Defense University prepares selected civilian and military professionals from the U.S. and over 75 allied countries to serve as tomorrow's decision and policymakers at the highest levels of command in military, government, and key industry sectors. The NDU Foundation secures funding and resources to support the academic and professional development programs for senior military and diplomatic leaders attending NDU. The NDU Foundation engages military and senior diplomatic leaders with private sector thought leaders and subject matter experts within and across the national security industrial complex.

Robinson is the immediate past commandant of the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, National Defense University. As the commandant, General Robinson was responsible for formulating academic policies, supervising curriculum planning, and ensuring excellence in classroom teaching. Robinson was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as a distinguished graduate of the ROTC program. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1989, he entered active duty and completed pilot training, where he was a distinguished graduate. He graduated with honors from defense language training before attending the Spanish Joint Senior Service School in Madrid, Spain. He was a distinguished graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C. He has held numerous flying and staff positions and has commanded at the squadron, group, and wing levels.

In his role at LMI, Robinson is responsible for leading business development for the organization's Air Force, Space Force, and NRO markets. "It is an absolute honor and privilege to serve on the NDU Foundation's board. I look forward to serving on the corporate relations committee and having the opportunity to give something back to a world class organization that has meant so much to me personally and professionally," said Robinson.

About the National Defense University Foundation

The NDU Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused exclusively on supporting the education and leadership development of national defense, security, and peacekeeping professionals studying at the National Defense University (NDU)., located at Ft. Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C. The Foundation provides NDU with vital resources to protect our democracy and ensure peace by educating and developing agile leaders prepared to think critically and operate strategically in an increasingly dynamic, complex, and unpredictable international security environment. Learn more at NDUFoundation.org.

About LMI

LMI is a consultancy dedicated to powering a future-ready, high-performing government, drawing from expertise in digital and analytic solutions, logistics, and management advisory services. We deliver integrated capabilities that incorporate emerging technologies and are tailored to customers' unique mission needs, backed by objective research and data analysis. Founded in 1961 to help the Department of Defense resolve complex logistics management challenges, LMI continues to enable growth and transformation, enhance operational readiness and resiliency, and ensure mission success for federal civilian and defense agencies.

