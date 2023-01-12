Careers
Aircastle Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results, Strong Gains on Sales

Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Highlights for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2022

  • Total revenues of $258 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $240 million
  • Net income of $50 million
  • Acquired seven narrow-body aircraft for $298 million, six of which were new technology aircraft
  • Sold eight aircraft and other flight equipment, including two 747 Freighters and one 777, for proceeds of $163 million and a gain on sale of $53 million
  • $24 million of Russia-related letters of credit received
  • 27% increase in year-to-date cash flows from operations

Liquidity

  • Entered into a new $450 million secured aircraft financing facility.
  • Total liquidity as of January 6, 2023 of $2.3 billion includes $1.7 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.4 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through January 1, 2024, $0.1 billion of contracted asset sales, and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash
  • 209 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.5 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Sustained demand for travel has been progressing into 2023 with a generally profitable outlook as airlines deftly manage through economic disruptions. In the third quarter, Aircastle continued our trading momentum with seven narrow-body acquisitions, six of which further grow our fleet of in-demand, new technology aircraft. On the financing front, we bolstered our conservative debt profile with a $450 million secured aircraft financing facility."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Our strategic new acquisitions and profitable sales this quarter are strong indications that aircraft leasing remains resilient and robust. While funding challenges are felt across the sector, we remain optimistic because of our favorable credit rating, along with the opportunities afforded by our unique ownership arrangement with the Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. With Aircastle's deep team of solutions-focused aviation experts, we look forward to disciplined future growth."

(1)  Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

Aviation Assets

As of November 30, 2022, Aircastle owned 241 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.6 billion.  We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $289 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft

As of November 30, 

2022(1)

 


As of

November 30, 

2021

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$           6,571


$           6,734

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$           5,480


$           5,619

Number of Aircraft(1)

241


255

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft

209


223

Number of Lessees

76


79

Number of Countries

46


43

Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(2)

10.0


10.6

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(2)

5.1


4.8

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the three months ended(3)

94.4 %


94.0 %

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the nine months ended(3)

94.6 %


93.7 %





Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures




Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$              289


$              302

Number of Aircraft

9


9

_______________

(1)

Excludes nine aircraft that remain in Russia with zero net book value – see Note 3 in the Notes to Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

(2)

Weighted by net book value (flight equipment held for lease and net investment in direct financing and sales-type leases, or "Net Book Value").

(3)

Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

Conference Call

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.  All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 870-4263 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-0790 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com.  Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of November 30, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 250 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 46 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release.  These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC.  In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.  Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


November 30,
2022


February 28,
2022


(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$        208,208


$        167,891

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


2,791

Accounts receivable

39,087


63,666

Flight equipment held for lease, net

6,445,141


6,313,950

Net investment in leases, net

125,504


150,325

Unconsolidated equity method investment

40,097


38,317

Other assets

328,978


356,326

Total assets

$     7,187,015


$     7,093,266





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




LIABILITIES




Borrowings from secured financings, net

$        656,032


$        684,039

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net

3,842,816


3,835,841

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

208,273


177,424

Lease rentals received in advance

52,688


37,361

Security deposits

64,856


69,189

Maintenance payments

494,058


459,713

Total liabilities

5,318,723


5,263,567





Commitments and Contingencies








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2022


Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2022


Additional paid-in capital

1,878,774


1,878,774

Accumulated deficit

(10,482)


(49,075)

Total shareholders' equity

1,868,292


1,829,699

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     7,187,015


$     7,093,266

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended November 30,


Nine Months Ended November 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues:








Lease rental revenue

$        142,336


$        156,088


$        432,988


$        425,802

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

2,087


2,724


6,950


8,377

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(3,763)


(8,867)


(14,669)


(20,026)

Maintenance revenue

56,574


33,510


103,787


81,204

Total lease revenue

197,234


183,455


529,056


495,357

Gain on sale of flight equipment

53,473


7,420


67,209


17,944

Other revenue

6,809


605


10,394


1,641

Total revenues

257,516


191,480


606,659


514,942









Operating expenses:








Depreciation

82,872


84,526


246,296


250,308

Interest, net

50,757


50,515


151,638


163,965

Selling, general and administrative

17,999


17,141


55,358


48,714

Provision for credit losses

854


958


1,543


970

Impairment of flight equipment

29,880


69,111


67,979


110,926

Maintenance and other costs

3,783


8,660


17,010


24,275

Total operating expenses

186,145


230,911


539,824


599,158









Other income (expense):








Loss on extinguishment of debt



(463)


(14,156)

Other

1,201


63


3,273


57,682

Total other income

1,201


63


2,810


43,526









Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment

72,572


(39,368)


69,645


(40,690)

Income tax provision

23,071


23,504


22,332


22,877

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax

603


465


1,780


1,210









Net income (loss)

$          50,104


$        (62,407)


$          49,093


$        (62,357)









Preference share dividends



(10,500)


(5,658)









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$          50,104


$        (62,407)


$          38,593


$        (68,015)









Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common shareholders

$          50,104


$        (62,407)


$          38,593


$        (68,015)

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended November 30,


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$           49,093


$         (62,357)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation

246,296


250,308

Amortization of deferred financing costs

10,612


12,483

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

14,669


20,026

Deferred income taxes

13,227


8,998

Collections on net investment in leases

5,444


11,727

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings

(35,437)


(58,480)

Gain on sale of flight equipment

(67,209)


(17,944)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

463


14,156

Impairment of flight equipment

67,979


110,926

Provision for credit losses

1,543


970

Other

(1,778)


(1,210)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

11,368


4,059

Other assets

2,223


(23,305)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

8,947


7,205

Lease rentals received in advance

16,091


(6,127)





Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities

343,531


271,435

Cash flows from investing activities:




Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment

(688,722)


(533,741)

Proceeds from sale of flight equipment

334,164


127,584

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits

7,765


(11,361)

Other

1,500


(64)





Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities

(345,293)


(417,582)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Net proceeds from preference share issuance


393,347

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings

139,800


Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings

(163,543)


(566,885)

Debt extinguishment costs

(291)


(13,372)

Deferred financing costs

(8,674)


(5,170)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received

110,675


63,012

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned

(17,679)


(20,696)

Dividends paid

(21,000)


(5,658)

Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities

39,288


(155,422)

Net increase in cash and restricted cash

37,526


(301,569)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

170,682


580,598

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$         208,208


$         279,029

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
November 30,


Nine Months Ended
November 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$       50,104


$     (62,407)


$       49,093


$     (62,357)

Depreciation

82,872


84,526


246,296


250,308

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

3,763


8,867


14,669


20,026

Interest, net

50,757


50,515


151,638


163,965

Income tax provision

23,071


23,504


22,332


22,877

EBITDA

210,567


105,005


484,028


394,819

Adjustments:








Impairment of flight equipment

29,880


69,111


67,979


110,926

Loss on extinguishment of debt



463


14,156









Adjusted EBITDA

$     240,447


$     174,116


$     552,470


$     519,901

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization.  We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance.  It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.  Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization.  EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes.  Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Contact:
Aircastle Advisor LLC                                                                       
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications                    
Tel: +1-203-504-1871                                                                        
jconnelly@aircastle.com

(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Aircastle Limited)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircastle-announces-third-quarter-2022-results-strong-gains-on-sales-301719723.html

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.