Bain & Company named UK's top ranked employer in Glassdoor's top 50 Best Places to Work list

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company is today named as the number one employer in the UK in Glassdoor's ranking of the country's top 50 Best Places to Work 2023.

The number one ranking sees Bain honoured with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in a recognition based solely on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor in company reviews about their jobs, work environment and employer.

"We are thrilled, and humbled, to have been recognised in this way by Glassdoor – and crucially to have achieved this based on the feedback, and experiences, of our people in the UK, who are our greatest asset," said James Hadley, Bain & Company's UK managing partner.

"Over the last year, we've achieved further strong growth in our UK business while continuing to evolve how our people work and collaborate. This ranking is a testament to the success of those efforts – but especially to our unique culture, and the commitment to each other, that our extraordinary employees make possible. I'm inspired every day by our teams in the UK and what they achieve. And I'm looking forward to continuing to work with all our people to make Bain not just a great place to work, but one that keeps aiming to be even better."

In reviews on Glassdoor, Bain's employees praised the firm's commitment to building an inclusive, collaborative and supportive culture, fostering camaraderie among teams and colleagues, providing intellectually stimulating and rewarding work, recognising achievements, and offering strong benefits and flexible career paths with varied opportunities.

Glassdoor's rankings for its Employees' Choice Awards are based on an overall rating achieved over the past year with ratings covering nine workplace attributes 1.

One London-based Bain consultant used their anonymous review to describe Bain as "a company with a heart", adding: "Genuinely some of the finest people to work with – smart and empathetic … Bain is constantly looking to help and support you". Another employee, a London-based manager, wrote: "Bain's culture is second to none and nothing like I've ever experienced. I love getting to work with diverse teams and feel truly supported in my career growth."

In another review, a senior specialist employee in London commented: "Extraordinary … In most of the ways that matter, Bain is one of the most remarkable companies to work for in the world. Their forensic focus on bettering the individual and empowering the collective stands them out from a crowd of world-class consultancies. The benefits are industry-leading … The slogan 'a Bainie never lets another Bainie fail' made me cringe entering the company, but nearly every interaction and experience during my time here has reinforced the sway those words hold in Bain's corporate ethos."

"The great experience of working at Bain is driven by our underlying culture and values, which ensure we always seek to do the right things in investing behind our people for the long term," said Barney Hamilton, Chief Talent Officer for Bain in the UK. "This means we support individuals' careers so they can grow and thrive at Bain; it means we make people decisions based on a long-term benefit for our business, not a short-term view; and it means that always we seek to treat people fairly and equitably. We're constantly working on new ways to improve Bain's best-place-to-work proposition for our people and to create the most supportive, inclusive, and equitable work environment for our people at every stage of their career journey."

"We're delighted with this recognition today because making sure we're the best possible place to work is vital to delivering a critical strategic objective that allows us to serve our clients and meet their needs: to be the destination of choice for the best business talent to join and to stay - across diverse backgrounds and experiences, skills, work styles and perspectives."

Bain & Company's workplace culture and philosophy has helped the firm to earn numerous accolades and recognitions in the UK and worldwide as a great place to work.

In May of last year, Bain was featured in The Times newspaper's prestigious list of the Top 50 Employers for Women in the UK, in partnership with the UK's Business in the Community. The inclusion was the second year in a row that Bain was honoured with inclusion in the list. Experts recognised Bain's progressive workplace programmes, dedication to achieving diversity at all levels and its market-leading UK equal parental leave policy, providing UK staff with up to 52 weeks of leave, with the first 29 fully paid and regardless of gender.

Bain ranked as the top consulting firm on Glassdoor's list of 100 Best Places to Work 2023, ranking number three among large US companies for a second consecutive year. Bain is currently the only company to earn a number one ranking on that list for five separate occasions, consistently ranking in the top four since Glassdoor founded the list in 2008. Similarly, Bain & Company was named the number one consulting firm on Vault's Consulting 50 list in 2022, and it has ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For three years in a row.

Additionally, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation recognised Bain & Company as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" in 2022, with the firm earning a perfect score on the organisation's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for 16 consecutive years.

The nine workplace attributes used for Glassdoor's rating cover: overall rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and leadership, work-life balance, 'recommend to a friend' and six-month business outlook.



Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year.



The final UK list of the Top 50 Best Places to Work is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm. Complete awards methodology can be found at gldr.co/awardsFAQUK.



The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards honours the Best Places to Work across the U.S., Canada, UK, France and Germany. 2023 is the 9th edition of the awards in the UK and the list recognises the best 50 companies with 1,000 or more employees.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 64 cities in 39 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

