In Memoriam -- William S. Consovoy

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consovoy McCarthy PLLC's founding partner, Will Consovoy, died last night. He was surrounded by his family. He will be missed by all who knew him to be a great lawyer and a better friend.

"Most of the legal community knows of Will because of his brilliant analytical mind. With good reason. He was an exceptionally skilled writer and among the top advocates of his generation. And he was widely respected throughout the legal world for his unique skill as a litigation strategist," said Tom McCarthy, co-founder of the firm. "But to those lucky enough to count him as a friend, Will was so much more than that. He had a huge heart and was the most loyal of friends. Always putting others' interests before his own, Will went out of his way to help a friend or family member in need. He loved to make other people smile—and loved even more to make them laugh. It is his love, loyalty, and laughter that we will miss most of all."

Will's impact on the law was enormous. A graduate of Monmouth University and George Mason's Antonin Scalia Law School, Will clerked in Arlington County Circuit Court and for the Honorable Edith H. Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit before clerking for the Honorable Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court. Following his clerkships, Will worked at Wiley Rein, where he was instrumental in litigating Supreme Court cases challenging the University of Texas's use of race in admissions (Fisher v. Texas) and Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act (Shelby County v. Holder).

In 2014, Will left Wiley Rein with Tom to start Consovoy McCarthy PLLC. There he spearheaded landmark lawsuits against Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, both of which were argued in the Supreme Court this fall. At Consovoy McCarthy, Will represented businesses large and small, numerous states and local governments, non-profit organizations, individuals seeking fair and just treatment, and a sitting President of the United States. During that time, Will personally argued two Supreme Court cases, Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins and Evenwel v. Abbott.

Under his watch and steady guidance, the firm grew from two lawyers to more than 20 in eight years. Will believed passionately in providing every client the highest quality representation, no matter the forum. And he believed just as passionately in providing opportunities for young lawyers to gain experience; during his time at the firm, five other Consovoy McCarthy attorneys argued in the Supreme Court and a sixth will argue next month.

"Will insisted that the lawyers he hired be given every opportunity to improve themselves," said his friend and law partner, Patrick Strawbridge. "He was the most loyal and decent person I knew. He cared about those around him more than he did about himself, and nothing made him happier than to see the ones he loved having a good time—whether it was at an oral argument, a football game, a blackjack table, a Springsteen concert, or the beach."

Consistent with his Jersey roots, Will was an ardent fan of the Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, and perhaps an even bigger fan of Bruce Springsteen. Among his happiest moments was attending Super Bowl LII to see the Eagles beat the Patriots. He was a devoted uncle to his niece, Lila, who he often referred to as "his favorite person in the world."

Will married the love of his life, Masa Anisic, in 2020. She died in April 2021 following a brief battle with cancer.

Will is survived by his father, Andrew Consovoy; his mother, Linda Whalen; his stepfather, Bernie Whalen; his sister, Amanda Consovoy; and his niece, Lila. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.

