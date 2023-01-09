JD Intra-city Chinese New Year Promotion Kicks Off with Uninterrupted On-demand Service during Holiday

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com's omnichannel retail services JDDJ and JD Shop Now kicked off the JD Intra-city Chinese New Year (CNY) Grand Promotion on December 26th, 2022. Teaming up with retailers and brand owners, the platforms will provide uninterrupted on-demand shopping services to consumers across the country during Chinese New Year 2023, powered by the company's Dada Now delivery network.

Simultaneously, more than 10,000 local all-category stores under the company's intra-city businesses, which include JD Shop Now, JD Lifestyle, JD Auto Service, JD Flower and JD Health, will join "Super Beijing," a marketing campaign promoting "one cent for your order" in the capital city.

"No Close" at Holiday

The JDDJ and Shop Now platforms are able to offer on-demand services during the busy holiday period thanks to their cooperation with more than 200,000 offline physical stores, well-known chain retailers and brand owners. By integrating online and offline omni-channel resources, the two platforms are able to help consumers "place orders online, and deliver within one-hour" in more than 1,800 cities and counties.

These uninterrupted on-demand services are made possible by Dada Now's upgraded on-demand picking and delivery services network, which will also continue operations during the holiday. Dada Now has rolled out measures such as recruiting new delivery people, offering holiday subsidies, scheduling riders and offering personal care benefits to expand its delivery force. It has prepared tens of thousands of supplies for delivery staff, such as knee pads, thermos cups, gloves, masks and disinfectants, and established an emergency response mechanism to guarantee holiday delivery.

CNY Consumption Trends

According to JD Shop Now's data, Laba holiday, which marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year period, sparked a first consumption peak, featuring the sales growth of traditional food, gift boxes, and fashion products.

JD Shop Now's data shows that the sales of dumplings and wontons increased by 89% compared with the sales before CNY. Pre-made food and meal kits have also been popular with consumers during this time; and cherries and strawberries have become the most popular fruits during CNY.

During CNY, the sales of gift boxes such as baked goods, Baijiu (Chinese liquor) and cake, increased by 10 times respectively. In addition, the sales of fruit gift boxes were 85% higher than the sales before the holiday.

The orders are packaged in store and would be delivered by riders within one-hour (PRNewswire)

Smart home appliances, fashion products and personal care have been recognized as the new "special purchases for the Spring Festival." The sales of smart bracelets, plush toys and makeup products increased by 122%, 150% and 500% respectively, compared with the previous month.

JD Shop Now's data also shows that online orders placed for delivery to another city increased by 118%, with Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu ranking the Top 5 cities placing orders. These items are likely gifts arranged for delivery to family members and loved ones in other cities.

Additionally, people who live in different cities have their own CNY consumption preferences. The sales growth rates of flowers and cleaning products are prominent in Beijing, where the residents embrace the new year with a brand new and clean environment. The vegetables, eggs, ready-to-eat food and fruits consumed by Shanghainese have doubled this year; while in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the sales of books and videos are listed on top.

About cooperation between Dada Group and JD.com

In October 2021, Dada Group and JD.com jointly launched the Shop Now service, and "Nearby", a new tab on the homepage of JD.com's app, which were designed to connect customers to nearby offline stores. The new business was overall undertaken by Dada Group. Shop Now service enhances on-demand location-based retail capabilities of both Dada and JD to provide one-hour retail and delivery services for consumers and partners. By clicking into the new Nearby tab, JD's roughly 588 million users will have the opportunity to discover offline stores within a 3-5 kilometer radius of their shipping address with a wide array of product offerings.

