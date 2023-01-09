InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Golf Tee Retrieval Accessory (ALL-3084)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple tether accessory to prevent a golfer from losing an airborne tee in the tee box," said one of two inventors, from Sugar Hill, Ga., "so we invented the NEVER LOST TEE. Our design would also eliminate the hassle and cost associated with replacing lost golf tees."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to retrieve an airborne golf tee after swinging. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search the area within a tee box for the tee. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent lost tees. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

