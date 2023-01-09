digitalundivided Names Brittany S. Hale As Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- digitalundivided, the leading non-profit leveraging data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs and innovators, today announced the appointment of Brittany S. Hale as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Hale takes the reins from Lauren Maillian, who recently abdicated the role after two years of leadership. Unanimously trusted by digitalundivided's Board of Directors, Hale will serve in the role of CEO as the organization conducts a nationwide search for a permanent leader.

"The Board of Directors has placed tremendous trust and confidence in the leadership changes made and is confident that these changes will lead to greater long-term success and impact," says Yemi Akisanya and Larry Wilson, Board Co-Chairs of digitalundivided. "As we embark on the journey of finding a permanent CEO, we are honored to have Brittany at the helm of driving digitalundivided's future. Collectively, we know the leadership team will ensure that the transition is smooth and successful, and we are very excited about what the future holds."

Previously serving as digitalundivided's Director of Operations and People, Hale spearheaded the development of operational systems that allowed digitalundivided to gracefully and sustainably scale its activities. In the role of Interim CEO and COO, she will work closely with digitalundivided's Board of Directors and executive leadership team to advance the organization's strategic vision, execute its programs, and oversee operational strategies and initiatives. A leadership and organizational design expert, Hale brings to the roles her deep expertise in litigation, politics, and risk management and a fiery commitment to dismantling destructive systems of racial and gender bias.

"digitalundivided has been a champion for economic empowerment for Latina and Black women founders for over a decade, leading programming and initiatives dedicated to creating sustainable change for these innovators," says Brittany S. Hale, Interim CEO and COO of digitalundivided. "As the organization continues to evolve and invest in the entrepreneurial journeys of Latina and Black women, I am honored to contribute my experience and vast leadership and organizational knowledge to driving this mission forward."

Since 2012, digitalundivided's work and advocacy has laid the groundwork to empower generations to speak in profound ways about the realities, experiences, and disparities of entrepreneurship while defining actions for change. On a mission to create a greater world in which all women of color own their work and worth, digitalundivided is excited to continue serving as a trusted resource for founders and funders.

Founded in 2012, digitalundivided is the leading non-profit leveraging our data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs and innovators. Our goal is to create a greater world where all women of color own their work and worth. Our mission moves the entrepreneurial ecosystem forward, to increase funding, access, and opportunities for women of color in business and innovation. We were the first to debut authoritative research on the state of Latina and Black women founders with the ProjectDiane Report. The legacy of ProjectDiane inspires our expanded research efforts, conducted by women of color and focused on women of color in entrepreneurship and the businesses they lead. Our programs -- START, BIG Pre-Accelerator, BREAKTHROUGH, Do You Fellowship, and the New C-Suite -- mobilize community, best-in-class resources, advisory, and investment to support women of color founders at all stages of their entrepreneurial and funding journeys. digitalundivided's work is based in the United States, but our impact on advancing inclusive innovation resonates globally. For more information, visit: www.digitalundivided.com and follow us on Twitter (@digundiv), Instagram, and Facebook (@digitalundivided).

