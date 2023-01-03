Mark Schanck Joins Healthcare Revenue Cycle Leader Wakefield & Associates as Chief Revenue Officer

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakefield & Associates, one of the largest healthcare revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, announced today that industry veteran Mark Schanck has joined the organization as its Chief Revenue Officer to provide executive leadership and oversight of the company's business development efforts.

"As one of the leading revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, Wakefield & Associates makes vital contributions to the financial health of medical providers," said Matt Laws, CEO of Wakefield. "Mark adds close to 25 years of revenue cycle business development and executive leadership to Wakefield's array of service lines. Mark is known in the industry as a highly respected leader who brings an authentic approach to both customers and employees, with a long history of success for the organizations and market segments he has served."

Prior to joining Wakefield & Associates, Schanck served in various consultative and executive leadership roles. Schanck has provided executive leadership for a number of healthcare organizations, including his role as President and CEO of Convergent Healthcare, President of Medi-Centrix and more recently fulfilling the role as Chief Strategy Officer for Physicians Practice Enhancement, Inc. and ProCred, LLC located in Red Bank, NJ.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to join Wakefield & Associates," Schanck said. "I count myself fortunate to be part of an executive management team that is so closely tuned into the markets they serve. I'm particularly excited to join an organization where my background and skillset align with the business development opportunities identified at Wakefield which in turn will allow me continued personal and professional development."

About Wakefield & Associates

Established in 1933, Wakefield & Associates specializes in Revenue Cycle Management Solutions, which includes System Conversions, Call Center Partnerships, Insurance Billing, Process & System Workflow Design, Eligibility Assistance Programs, Out-of-Network Claims resolution, Primary & Secondary Bad Debt Collections, Legal Solutions for over 5,000 medical clients nation-wide. Wakefield & Associates has and continues to make significant investments in people, processes, and technologies that allow us to develop and implement quality solutions that accelerate cash flow and A/R liquidation. Wakefield & Associates has developed effective recovery techniques and partnership collaborations that result in a positive patient experience.

Contact: Careesa Campbell, Careesa.Campbell@wakeassoc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Wakefield & Associates