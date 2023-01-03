InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Dustpans (NJD-2489)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a dustpan that would allow the user to deposit collected debris from floors into a garbage receptacle in a more efficient and neat manner," said an inventor, from Clifton, N.J., "so I invented the SMART DUST PAN. My design would offer a viable alternative to traditional dust pans."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a dustpan. In doing so, it saves time and energy when removing debris from the dustpan. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps to prevent spills and messes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and professional cleaning personnel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2489, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

